Having offered men nothing but an obese Chinese agent soy-boy for a role model (Tampon Tim) and harping away about abortion nonstop as the main talking point of her campaign, Kamala’s handlers have finally realized they have an existential problem with men, who, as much as they may wish otherwise, still retain the right to vote as of now.

Their apparent last-ditch effort to right the capsizing ship is reportedly to put the Karamel-uh entity in front of the largest podcast audience in the world, primarily composed of young-ish men.

“Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris could sit down for an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whose audience leans heavily towards young men, as she works to shore up support with male voters, sources said on Monday. Harris campaign officials, in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, met with Rogan's team this week but an appearance has not been confirmed yet, said two of the sources, who have knowledge of the matter. Rogan, who runs the most popular podcast in the United States, has a highly coveted and devoted following that numbers in the tens of millions. The interview will offer Harris an opportunity to make her case to his followers, as she works to shore up support with male voters and Black men in particular. Numerous public polls suggest Republican nominee Donald Trump could outperform among young men of all races.”

Prediction: Even if Rogan conducts the interview in his usual style of non-confrontational, casual conversation — even being congenial with figures as odious as Peter Hotez — the probability that Kamala could hold a real-human, unscripted conversation for three hours and not implode is next to nil.

Her handlers clearly know this, which is why she has so far been limited to softball interviews with reliable corporate state media hacks who fluff her taint — and even those have gone horribly awry.

Many a hack and grifter have been exposed sitting for these multi-hour, free-range conversations with JRE — often spectacularly so. Talking points don’t cut the mustard in these formats with an interviewer willing to ask probing questions.

If she does agree to do it, we’re going to get a goldmine of self-immolating nonsense word-salads that will surely sink her campaign even further into the muck, perhaps precluding even the possibility of stealing the election (again) through voter fraud.

In related news, Scott Jennings recently got henpecked on CNN for stating obvious facts — a major faux pas in corporate media — regarding Mamala’s man problem.

“CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Sunday on “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris was struggling with male voters because Democrats care more about “dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes.” Jennings said, “It was rough week. I mean, her faves are down. They’re struggling. The front page of The New York Times this morning, front-page story, Democrats struggling with African-American voters, particularly African-American man. This gender gap issue is real. It’s a real problem and you see the Democrats reacting to it. And I think what they are now finally in October with the election coming realizing that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes. And no hunting cosplay or cringey videos is going to change it. The bed is made.””

