Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

And the majority, fed up with El Trumpo's bombastic tactics, will pull the trigger for the leftists. Besides, what freedom-loving thing have the retardicans done lately? Stop voting period. You are getting nothing except more tyranny from an ultra corrupt government that is in its death throes.

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Jac Miller's avatar
Jac Miller
3h

Who was that Joseph McCarthy guy, he sure seem prescient!

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