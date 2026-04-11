Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

The ‘People’s Health Platform’

Apparently short of another viable strategy to attract voters, or else just hopelessly nostalgic for the good old days — when they magnanimously granted themselves the power of God to decide who could eat in a restaurant or fly on an airplane, when they could strap masks on public schoolchildren at will as a symbol of domination — the Democrats find themselves back at that decrepit old well for one more draw.

Hence the “People’s Health Platform,” ostensibly a blueprint for midterm victory chock full of promises to resurrect child trannyism, open a state-run abortion clinic on every corner, and “prepare for the next pandemic,” among other progressive priorities.

Via The Guardian:

“As public health has become increasingly politicized in the US, with a particularly chaotic year under the Trump administration, some political candidates are pushing back by making public health a central part of their campaigns – and the grassroots organization Defend Public Health has ideas about how to do it. On Monday, the group launched guiding principles for campaigns to prioritize public health, called the People’s Health Platform, highlighting the importance of ensuring healthcare for all, protecting and expanding sexual, reproductive, and gender-affirming healthcare, preparing for the climate crisis and the next pandemic, and taxing billionaires, among other tenets. “Public health needs to be a higher priority,” said Richard Pan, a pediatrician who is running to represent California’s sixth congressional district.”

How, one might wonder, are these people so certain “the next pandemic is coming” even though it’s going to totally be an unpredictable freak occurrence, an act of God — like the last time when a tortoise tossed a songbird’s salad in a Chinse wet-market or whatever — rather than a government-funded, lab-made chimera?

Do they have Nostradamus-like powers of premonition?

Related: Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says

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The 10 Commandments of the “People’s Health Platform” include, as briefly outlined previously:

· universal abortions on demand, especially for white domestic terror babies who must be eliminated for the good of humanity

· rejoining the WHO and other unelected transnational technocratic bodies

· giving the Colombian tranny opera singers back their USAID grants, stripped in a hate crime by the DOGE regime until that whole thing quietly fell apart for reasons the Trump administration has never fully explained

· combatting something called “health inequity” — like when the New York State Department of Health issued official guidance to prioritize non-whites for COVID treatment

· reinstituting liberal and loving “gender-affirming healthcare” for America’s youth (the genital-chopping and the chemical castrations and whatnot)

· gun control

Via Defend Public Health (emphasis added):

“1) Guarantee healthcare for all. Immediately restore cuts in programs like Medicaid and move swiftly to create a healthcare system that truly covers everyone without cost getting in the way. 2) Put science back in public health. Restore scientific integrity to federal science institutions as well as funding for needed research while putting qualified professionals in charge. 3) Rebuild public health infrastructure. Rebuild, expand and reimagine public health infrastructure at all levels, emphasizing improved community engagement and accountability. 4) Protect and expand access to sexual, reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare. End political attacks on contraception, abortion, gender-affirming care and other forms of sexual and reproductive health care and protect access to this care. 5) Combat health inequity. Act to ensure all have an equal chance at good health, regardless of race, ethnicity, economic status, disability, rural residence, LGBTQ+ status, etc., and make sure health programs and research support such efforts 6) Make our communities healthier and safer. Because health isn’t just about medicine, implement policies ensuring access to the things required for a healthy life, like access to healthy food, clean air, and safe, sanitary housing. 7) Save our health by saving our planet. Recognize the dire threat pollution and climate change pose to life and health and restore and strengthen policies to promote clean air and renewable energy. 8) Prepare for the next pandemic. Because we know the next pandemic is coming, rebuild and strengthen the infrastructure to protect us from it. 9) Rejoin global efforts to protect the public’s health. Because we can’t go it alone in an interconnected world, rejoin the WHO and other international organizations and efforts to protect health. 10) Tax the billionaires to invest in our public health. Enact a fair tax system that makes the wealthy pay their fair share and get billionaires’ money out of politics so that we can finally make the investments we need.”

In the comprehensive document (the above is the executive summary), Defend Public Health elaborates on these 10 Commandments.

Let’s walk through some of the highlights — or lowlights, whichever — from the full People’s Health Platform document.

Through rhetorical jujitsu, taking away the peasants’ guns and stopping ICE agents (literal fascists) from exercising immigration enforcement snuck their way into the “public health” manifesto:

“Health isn’t just medicine; it depends on the state of our communities and access to the basics we need for a healthy life. We must ensure access to safe, sanitary housing, nutritious food, clean water, and safe places to exercise, work and play, and must address gun violence, making these efforts an urgent priority. We should celebrate the contributions our immigrant neighbors make to our communities, protect their health, and end unconstitutional immigration enforcement that endangers families and communities.”

Restoring gain-of-function research — as in, the thing that caused the last pandemic — is very important for preventing the next pandemic that is also going to be caused by gain-of-function research:

“The next pandemic is coming, and the infrastructure to protect us against it has been decimated in the U.S. We need to restore and strengthen these programs at our research and public health agencies. This includes removing the needless restrictions that strangle U.S. research on pandemic pathogens and vaccine development. Fund urgently-needed research and disease monitoring so that we’re ready for the next viruses or bacteria that threaten us… The U.S. has left the World Health Organization and other international health bodies, which means we’re trying to go it alone against global health threats. It just won’t work, because viruses and bacteria don’t care about borders. Recognize that we can never be safe from preventable disease if the rest of the world isn’t safe and act accordingly: Rejoin the WHO and other worldwide organizations and efforts that protect lives and health and restore funding for global health programs under USAID. Restore foreign assistance that, before recent cuts, saved the lives and health of millions around the world. Establish a U.S. Department of Global Health Equity to strengthen our work with other nations and international organizations.”

Related: Bill Gates Lobbying White House to Reverse USAID Cuts: Report

Another pressing public health priority is addressing the systemic — everything is “systemic” to these people; it’s their favorite word — discrimination that queer Latinxes, members of the AANHPI community, and various members of the rainbow community at large face:

“Everyone in the U.S. should have the chance to survive and thrive. Today in this country, your life expectancy depends on your ZIP code, and systemic discrimination against Black, Indigenous, AANHPI, Latino/a/e/x, and other people of color, those with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ population all contribute to substantial differences in health between groups of people.”

Amid all the calls for gun grabs and re-admission to unelected supranational medical governing bodies, you will find no passing mention of restoring the recently withdrawn legal liability of glyphosate manufacturers for the cancer that they cause; the Democrats, Republicans, and their mutual donors all agree that petrochemical companies should be permitted to poison American citizens with the blessing and protection of the state.

Weird how that works.

It’s almost like they don’t care about actual public health at all, and this whole thing is about state power grabs and handouts to their corporate donors.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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