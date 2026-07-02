“Retired” (in the same way that CIA agents “retire”) government psychologist and unabashed respecter of The Science™ with “expertise in family and community-based etiology, prevention, and treatment research” (whatever that means), Elizabeth Ginexi, is deeply troubled by the Trump administration’s funding cuts to her institution, which is entirely philanthropic in nature and has never harmed anyone ever — except that one time it secretly funneled cash to an offshore CCP lab to manufacture a virus that it then leveraged as the pretext to roll out an experimental gene therapy drug it rebranded as a “vaccine.”

Other than that little hiccup, though, NIH is a totally humanitarian enterprise.

Related: Ousted Director Francis Collins Demands Americans Pay ‘Utmost Respect’ to NIH

Anyway, there are obviously millions of Ginexis out there with Fauci shrines in their closets, still COVID-masking alone in their cars and waving protest signs they got from some Soros-funded NGO at your local “No Kings” rally.

Most of them, however, don’t get handpicked to show up for Congressional hearings on CIA mind control programs.

Ginexi did.

Via Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

“Democrats boycotted the hearing, though they sent Ginexi presumably to signal their belief that it was a political distraction. Democrats were able to call Ginexi to testify under the House’s minority witness rule. Ginexi’s prepared statement spanned 56 pages. Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) cut her oral remarks off after five minutes, however, per the committee’s rules. Luna had previously told the three witnesses that she would “not be gaveling [them] out” if they exceeded five minutes. “Obviously this is supposed to be a hearing about MKUltra, but when you gave your opening statement — and I don’t even know why you were called to this hearing because you didn’t offer anything about MKUltra — but since you are here and you are going to defend NIH, I am going to call you out on it,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) said after an uncomfortable round of questions aimed at Ginexi. After the room erupted in applause, Crane accused Ginexi of being “pretty tone deaf to what the public thinks about how the NIH handled COVID.” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dug into Ginexi about Dr. Anthony Fauci and alleged side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. After Ginexi conceded that she is “not an MKUltra expert,” Mace looked her in the eye and asked, “Why did the Dems send you here?” At one point, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who walked into the hearing late, offered for Binexi to “jump in” and answer a question. Another committee member chimed in, “She is with NIH,” at which point Burchett reversed his offer.”

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

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To reiterate what several of the GOP Congress members asked in the hearing, to a surly blank stare and no reply from Ginexi: what does a ditzy NIH apologist have to do with covert CIA mind control?

Plausibly quite a lot, actually — yet ostensibly nothing at all, which is why the Democrats on the committee, all of whom boycotted the hearing, sent her as their “expert witness” to issue boilerplate condemnations of the Trump administration for denying troon kids in Africa access to their gender-affirming castration drugs or whatever.

Related: Bill Gates Lobbying White House to Reverse USAID Cuts: Report

What are we to glean from this bizarre spectacle?

Perhaps what has been obvious for years: Democrats love covert government mind control programs in contravention of basic morality and the Bill of Rights.

One way or another, the easy way or the hard way, the Deplorables will be made to Respect the Science™.

Related: Canadian Government Pushes Psychiatric Medication for ‘Vaccine-Hesitant’

Bonus fact: Did you know where the army’s covert mind control project, MK-NAOMI, was housed?

As obliquely referenced in the hearing, MK-NAOMI, the U.S. army’s sister program that ran in parallel to the CIA’s MK-ULTRA, was headquartered out of none other than the same facility that Fauci used to conduct coronavirus research before Obama illegalized it and forced him to offshore it to China: Fort Detrick, Maryland.

Via Alliance for Human Research Protection (emphasis added):

“Beginning in 1952, both the CIA and Fort Detrick’s Special Operations Division (SOD) had formalized a written 2-year $1,000,000 contract with the NYS Psychiatric Institute (1952–53). It was officially referred to as Project MK-NAOMI, an adjunct to the larger CIA behavior modification projects (ARTICHOKE) and MK-ULTRA. As stated in a Top Secret CIA memorandum dated January 1954 that was uncovered forty-six years later (in 2000) by “cold case” prosecutors in the NYC Attorney General’s office. The memo provides detailed information about contractual relationships, including the fact that the SOD contract with the NYSPI was established for the exclusive purposes of devising biological weapons that could be targeted at “individuals for the purposes of affecting human behavior with the objectives ranging from very temporary minor disablement to more serious and longer incapacitation to death.””

That’s probably just one of life’s little happy accidents, though.

Let’s not be conspiracy theorists.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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