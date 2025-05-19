Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Obese feminist niece of Chuck Schumer and alleged comedian sings Mounjaro praises in cringe Instagram infomercial

Chuck Schumer’s niece, whose comedy act revolves entirely around complaining about men and vulgar pet names for her genitals, Amy Schumer, recently resurfaced from her apparent hiatus (I hadn’t heard anything from her for years) to hawk Mounjaro on her Instagram feed, which earned her a segment on Good Morning America.

Via Fox News (emphasis added):

“Amy Schumer's experience with Mounjaro has been vastly different from when she tried an alternative weight-loss medication years ago. Schumer, 43, praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in a video clip shared on Instagram with her nearly 13 million followers. In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.”

I don’t really get the compelling angle here, as she’s still as fat and insufferable as she’s ever been.

Is she delusional enough to believe it’s working?

Did Eli Lilly pay for this sponsorship?

Racist diets

A female Person of Color™ with a visibly overtaxed thyroid explains why not embracing morbid obesity for fat black women is a hatecrime against BIPOCs:

“We lose less weight and we lose it slower, even when we’re following the diet than [sic] our white women counterparts. It’s literally that the racism that you’re experiencing and the struggle to make ends meet actually means the diet don’t [sic] work for you the same!”

Her Sisters of Color™ (SOCs) nod on in agreement.

I spent my entire childhood and early adulthood around such female Persons of Color™ — almost universally human-walrus hybrids with chins the size of Wisconsin, mostly in the employ of the state as my public school teachers in metro Atlanta — who, because they have no shame and are enabled by society to act this way, will spout total nonsense with the kind of certitude reserved exclusively for ignoramuses.

Then, if one ever makes the mistake of challenging them as a non-melanated, penised individual, one is immediately attacked as a bigot and probably suspended from school.

This is my story.

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

-Charles Bukowski

Democrat heifer down 50 pounds

Democrat influencer Olivia Julianna, in an X post, claimed to have been down 50 pounds due to an inability to eat in America’s Golden Age, in response to Grade A satirical trolling from X user Bad Hombre claiming that she had gone on a hunger strike in protest of USAID.

Later, the more mundane and predictable truth emerged, which is that the butterball is on Ozempic.

‘Body liberation’ vs. ‘body positivity’

Obese registered dietitian Sarah Glinski, RD has decreed “body positivity” an anachronism — on the grounds that it’s transphobic, racist, and discriminatory against the differently abled — in favor of “body liberation.”

Via Well + Good (emphasis added):

“Body positivity emerged from the fat acceptance movement of the late 1960s. This movement was focused on ending fat-shaming and discrimination based on body size. However, it wasn’t until around 2012 that the body positivity movement in its current form emerged. This movement focused on challenging unrealistic beauty standards, and the messaging shifted toward “all bodies are beautiful.”… But is body positivity enough to combat the harm caused by diet culture? I argue that it isn’t. While body positivity is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t address the fundamental problem that what our body looks like dictates our self-worth. And unfortunately, what started as a movement with a valuable message has been co-opted by social media influencers and advertisers. In its current form, the body positivity movement is known for excluding people of color, disabled people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Just search the hashtags #bodypositivity and #bopo. You’ll be inundated with thin, white, cisgender women hunched over to create a “belly roll” with a caption about how much they “love” and “accept” their rolls. I was one of these women. I never stopped to think of how these kinds of posts would affect people who were actually fat. Because these kinds of images, while well-meaning, can make it seem like larger bodies are not welcome in the body-positive space. While it may pretend to be, today’s body positivity isn’t accessible to everyone, and that’s a problem… Body liberation or fat liberation is defined as “the freedom from social and political systems of oppression that designate certain bodies as more worthy, healthy, and desirable than others.” It is the belief that all bodies are worthy and deserve to exist just as they are. Body liberation promotes the view that no one can know another person’s health or abilities just by looking at them. It also goes a step further and states that someone’s body size, health status, or ability is not a measure of their value as a person.”

It occurs to me that this constant semantical engineering is some kind of pseudo-academic power play, in the same way that scientists are always expected to be publishing new research to maintain their credibility and one-up the other guy.

“Who does Washanda think she is?” goes the unspoken condemnation in the intra-party struggle for domination. “She hasn’t even invented a new way to champion obesity for a whole year!”

Incessantly coming up with catchy new nomenclature also likely serves the purpose of demarcating the elite avant-garde of the Social Justice™ movement from the rank-and-file.

Those in the know, the really dedicated acolytes who spend their entire lives glued to Tumblr for the latest lunacy, are going to be familiar with the latest lingo such as “body liberation” in a way that the unhip casual hangers-on won’t, thereby demonstrating their moral and intellectual superiority.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

