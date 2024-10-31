As you know if you follow Armageddon Prose reporting with regularity, as a public intelligence gathering service, I monitor the enemy’s transmissions via the emanations of Diversity™ mascot Karine Jean-Pierre — an exercise worth engaging in not because she ever says anything truthful, but because as she stumbles through her handlers’ talking points, we are given a window through which to glimpse the Deep State’s current machinations and the rhetoric they’re using to bolster it.