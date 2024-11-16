If the pharmaceutical industry were honest, it would admit in shameful self-indictment that modern medicine has failed to come up with literally any pharmacological mechanism to prevent, treat, or cure Alzheimer’s or similar forms of dementia.

None.

Zero.

Abysmal failure.

Via Population Reference Bureau (emphasis added):

“But as the large baby boomer population ages, the total number of people with dementia will rise. Estimates vary, but experts report more than 7 million people ages 65 or older had dementia in 2020. If current demographic and health trends continue, more than 9 million Americans could have dementia by 2030 and nearly 12 million by 2040… Adults ages 70 and older with dementia received more than twice as many hours of monthly care on average than adults without dementia: 171 hours versus 66 hours… When analysts put a monetary value on unpaid caregiving, the economic costs of dementia in the United States totaled an estimated $305 billion for 2020 and are projected to increase to $1.5 trillion by 2050.”

Hundreds of billions of dollars poured into research à more dementia: a losing formula only Big Pharma could get away with in the “free market.”

Related: Little-known Southeast Asian Herb Boosts Testosterone Naturally

Why not turn elsewhere and see what healing we might find waiting to be discovered, or re-discovered, in the universe of plant medicine — a realm I gained newfound appreciation for after visiting an indigenous shaman in the Amazon and amassing other-worldly experiences in the process.

Via Science Alert (emphasis added):

“A recent study found something strange: When mice with Alzheimer's disease inhale menthol, their cognitive abilities improve. It seems the chemical compound can stop some of the damage done to the brain that's usually associated with the disease. In particular, researchers noticed a reduction in the interleukin-1-beta (IL-1β) protein, which helps to regulate the body's inflammatory response – a response that can offer natural protection but one that leads to harm when it's not controlled properly… In mice with Alzheimer's, the course of menthol for a six-month-long period was enough to stop the cognitive abilities and memory capabilities of the mice from deteriorating. In addition, it appears menthol pushed the IL-1β protein back to safe levels in the brain.”

Thai people often walk around with little canisters containing menthol and other herbs, sniffing them at bus stops or in line at 7-11; maybe they know something we don’t.

Related: WATCH: Biden's Latest Alzheimer's Moment Is Actually Very Sad

In a separate study, dried Ziziphus jujuba Miller var. spinosa seeds prepared in a hot water extract provided similar therapeutic benefits to mice bioengineered not just to have Alzheimer’s but also various other neurodegenerative conditions.

Via Earth (emphasis added):

“A dedicated group of researchers in the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka Metropolitan University is making promising strides in the search for new solutions [to dementia]… The researchers focused on the dried seeds of Ziziphus jujuba Miller var. spinosa, a type of jujube that is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. The team administered hot water extracts of the dried seeds to mice with various diseases – including Alzheimer’s, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia with Lewy bodies. Remarkably, the researchers discovered that the treatments resulted in significant restoration of cognitive and motor functions. Even more intriguing was when these seeds were crushed into a powder form and given to the model mice. The cognitive function of these mice improved to a level exceeding that of the control group. The effects didn’t stop there. The powders also seemed to suppress cellular aging in older mice and boosted their cognitive functions to match those of their younger counterparts.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw