With the “worst attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor,” January 6th, as the pretext, the Biden regime in 2021 devised its Orwellian “Strategic Implementation Plan For Countering Domestic Terrorism,” recently declassified by DNI chief Tulsi Gabbard.

Via The Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified a Biden administration plan to counter domestic terrorism established in the months following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Gabbard declassified former President Joe Biden’s Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism at the prompting of conservative groups, including America First Legal… Biden’s summer 2021 outline even garnered the criticism of the American Civil Liberties Union*, which called it a reflection of the “ever-expanding authority to surveil and monitor American communities.””

The Strategic Implementation Plan For Countering Domestic Terrorism four “pillars”:

· Pillar One: Understand and Share Domestic Terrorism-Related Information

· Pillar Two: Prevent Domestic Terrorism Recruitment and Mobilization to Violence

· Pillar Three: Disrupt and Deter Domestic Terrorism Activity

· Pillar Four: Confront Long-Term Contributors to Domestic Terrorism

Whereas “terrorist” once meant something specific — the use of literal violence for political ends — by “domestic terrorism,” the Biden regime meant “parents who don’t want the state to turn their kids into trannies without their consent” and people who say true things about Anthony Fauci on the internet.”

Via Pillar Four:

“Implement the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to address hate crime reporting barriers faced by disadvantaged communities by promoting law enforcement training and resources to prevent and address bias-motivated crimes; improve federal hate crimes data and analysis to eliminate hate crimes underreporting; mitigate xenophobia and bias, including by advancing inclusion in the nation's COVID-19 response.”

Via the 2024 Supreme Court of the United States petition (emphasis added):

“The Attorney General of the United States has weaponized the vast law enforcement resources of the federal government to target parents, including Petitioners, who publicly and vehemently object to certain policies being forced upon their children in various school districts across the country, specifically including school districts located in Loudoun County, Virginia, and Saline, Michigan. The Attorney General has pejoratively designated these parents as “threats” and “domestic terrorists,” deeming them worthy of investigation and surveillance by the federal government.”

This perfect illustration of mission creep is why we should not be cavalier about allowing — or even celebrating — the current administration designating criminal gangs like MS-13 as “terrorist” groups.

While I understand that doing so endows the Trump administration with greater authorities to purge the illegal aliens who comprise these groups from American soil, it is also laying the groundwork for future abuses when the Democrats, at some point in the future, take the reins of power.

Yet here we sit in 2025, allowing the ranks of who can be swept up in the national security state’s “terrorism” dragnet to swell once more, to deafening partisan cheers.

A tangled web we weave.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

