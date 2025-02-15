I’ve finished re-editing what will be the 2nd edition of my book, “Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile,” which, at many points, despite very minimal marketing, cracked the Top 200 on the world’s largest book market for “Travel Humor” (although that’s not exactly what it is and I believe it defies categorization in conventional genres).

Despite it clearing the top 200 in its category on Amazon for months on end, the long and short of the 1st edition is that I made literally zero dollars and zero cents in profit off of the first edition of my book, which I know many of you bought and read, and which I appreciate nonetheless.

I may tell the full story publicly at some point — and, if you want to know the details, you can email me (benbartee@protonmail.com). But, in the interest of not looking back, I’ll only say that, in my recent experience, publishers are often, unfortunately, about as trustworthy as porn producers or Bangkok tuk-tuk drivers — which is to say: not at all.

But there are great ones out there, for sure.

Ultimately, I have only myself to blame because I was so excited to get my work published that I didn’t do my due diligence in researching whom I was working with.

All that to say: in thinking about how to move forward, it occurred to me to tap the extreme collective wisdom and networks of this Armageddon Prose audience.

If you know any reputable book publishers who might be interested in publishing the 2nd edition, I’d welcome any referrals.

I’m also considering just doing it DIY, but I don’t have any experience publishing books and I don’t know how much of a pain in the ass it is to do it right. I’ve you’ve ever self-published e-books and/or physical books, let me know about the benefits or pitfalls of going solo.

Comment or contact me by email at benbartee@protonmail.com.

God bless and thanks in advance for any insight.

