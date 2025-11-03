“First they came for the dairy cows, and I did not speak out…”

You know the thing.

Related: UK Mandates Backyard Chicken Registration To Fight Bird Flu

Danish biotech firm DMS recently developed a product called Bovaer — which is also approved for use in the United States, incidentally — designed to inhibit the enzyme that produces methane as a byproduct of the vegetation that cows consume, the theory being that preventing their production of methane will be beneficial to combating the scourge of Climate Change™.

Via DSM-Firmenich:

“Microbes in the cow’s rumen digest food, producing hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Methanogenic microbes utilise these two gases and convert them into methane by a series of enzyme reactions. Bovaer® is a feed supplement that temporarily inactivates one of these enzymes and this results in lower methane production. Just a ¼ of a teaspoon per day is added to the cow’s feed and it takes effect in as little as 30 minutes. Afterwards, Bovaer® is broken down into compounds already naturally present in the rumen. Naturally metabolised by the cow, Bovaer® consistently reduces methane emissions and is safe for the cow and is not transferred into milk or meat… Bovaer® is authorised and available for sale in over 65 countries, including the EU, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the US.”

Subsequently, in October, the Danish authorities saw fit to mandate the medication of all cattle in the country with Bovaer, to reportedly catastrophic effects reported by Danish farmers.

Via Nyheder, translated from Danish (all apologies for the stilted translation):

“More dairy cows are not doing well and are producing less milk. And in some cases they are collapsing. A controversial additive called Bovaer, which is to be mixed into the cows’ feed, is suspected of being the cause of the problems… Since October 1, farmers have started mixing the legally required additive into the cows’ feed. The aim is to reduce the cows’ emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, and Bovaer has previously been tested thoroughly over several years. Yet something seems to have gone wrong in the roll-out. - We have so many people calling us and are unhappy about what is happening in their herds, says Kjartan Poulsen, chairman of the National Association of Danish Milk Producers, to TV 2… The cows’ discomfort has led to lower milk yield. Some of the collapsed animals have been treated and have survived, while others have had to be euthanized.”

Related: Grocery Chains Ration Eggs After Mass Chicken Slaughter For Bird Flu

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

If hijacking the cow’s digestive system, which evolved over millions of years to optimally digest roughage, sounds dystopian and potentially lethal for food production, don’t worry: DSM on its website guarantees that it’s “proven safe and effective” — the magic words that automatically alleviate any lingering discomfiture among the peasant class.

So, when scores of cows keel over in their fields or barns, as is currently reportedly in progress, it definitely wasn’t the synthetic methane enzyme inhibitor that’s being used to further the Climate Change™ agenda of centralized control over the food supply and the means of production thereof; those cows probably had COVID or something.

Some mRNA shots ought to fix them up.

“Respect the Science™, eat zhe bugs, shut your dirty carbon-spewing mouth, and take your booster, bigot. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Sincerely, your liberal and loving Danish government.”

Related: Making a Killing: Americans Shelling Out up to $190 for COVID Boosters

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv