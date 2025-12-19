Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Former FDA vaccine advisor and top vaccine pimp Paul Offit, speaking with Big Pharma twink mascot “Doctor Mike,” recently discussed why myocarditis in boys receiving the COVID shots and blood clots in the brain from the failed J&J shot were “very small prices to pay.”

Related: Ousted Director Francis Collins Demands Americans Pay ‘Utmost Respect’ to NIH

(As an aside, as a public service announcement, trust in celebrity doctors who use the branding formula “Dr. [First name]” in order to try to establish some weird parasocial relationship in order to sell their audiences pharmaceutical products is always, without exception, misplaced.)

“You’re always, always waiting for the other shoe to drop. And it did drop. I mean, with the mRNA vaccines, there was myocarditis, which was inflammation of heart muscle, primarily in boys 16-29 years of age, primarily after second dose, primarily within 4 days, but generally it was transient and self-resolving, so it really wasn’t that bad. That was a very small price to pay, I think, for that vaccine. But you had J&J’s vaccine, which we reviewed in February of 2021, the adenovirus vector vaccine. And that was, again, about a 30,000-person study. So you saw 15,000 people got that vaccine, then millions of people got it. And it was found to be a cause of clotting, including severe clotting, including clotting in brain, that ultimately drove that vaccine off the market by March of 2023. And everybody looks at that story and they say, ‘How did you not know that? How did you recommend something like that which now has caused deaths in some people? How could you not know that’? And people then lose trust, which is in part sort of why I wrote this book, because I just think people just have to have realistic expectations of the fact that you’re going to learn as you go.”

Perhaps never before has the public been treated to this kind of admission, couched as some kind of high-minded philosophical position, that the high priests of The Science™ have no regard for the people whose killing at needle-point they facilitate.

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

This “vaxx-them-all-and-let-God-sort-them-out” ethos is, of course, by no means confined to one lone sociopath like Paul Offit who somehow slipped through the cracks; it’s endemic to the Public Health™ apparatus.

In fact, sociopathy is a de facto job requirement for anyone hoping to move through the ranks of the CDC or FDA.

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

In the same way that legacy media outlets reward lying and punish truth-telling, Paul Offit didn’t climb to the top of the hierarchy in spite of his scumbaggery; his scumbaggery was the defining character trait that got him to the ball.

Offit’s comments echo similar ones made way back in 2021 as the FDA deliberated approving the COVID shots to five-year-olds, when FDA advisor Dr. Eric Rubin declared that “we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it [to five-year-olds]. That’s just the way it goes.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv