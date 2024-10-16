COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Mask mandates return to Blue America

Via Gateway Pundit (emphasis added):

“This month, Santa Clara County decided that everyone — patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers alike — must don the all-too-familiar face masks in public patient care areas in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. This directive is not for a week or a month but for the entire “winter respiratory virus period,” Mercury News reported. This mandate is slated to span from November 1 to the end of March. That’s a whole five months of mask-wearing, in spite of declining COVID cases. Marin County has jumped on the bandwagon, implementing a comparable order. As if that weren’t enough, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Sonoma counties aren’t far behind, mandating their healthcare workers to be masked up in patient care areas starting this week.”

Study: Over four dozen undisclosed toxic chemicals discovered in COVID shots

Via International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (emphasis added):

“We report laboratory results from high precision Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) that confirm and expand previous results by SEM-EDX. To this end, the contents of vials from different lots of the brands AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V were analyzed. Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%. A total of 55 undeclared chemical elements were found and quantified with ICP-MS.”

Dumping toxic chemicals in experimental drugs and not listing any of them on the insert, then cajoling corporations and government institutions to mandate them through fiat, is obviously immoral and illegal.

The question is: what is the American government going to do about it?

If Mamala’s masters retains power, the firm answer is definitely nothing, but even if Trump somehow overcomes the election rigging, the answer is probably nothing — unless he makes good on his pledge and appoints RFK Jr. to a top position to take a blowtorch to the pharmaceutical industry and Public Health™ institutions.

Adverse side effects: mechanisms explained

Recently published research sheds light on the mechanisms by which two key ingredients — lipid nanoparticles (LPNs), polyethene glycol (PEG) — along with the spike proteins the shots are designed to trigger production of, drive inflammation, anaphylaxis, heart attacks, and the other reactions we have seen in the injected by the thousands, if not millions.

Via Diseases (emphasis added):

“Acute adverse reactions to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are a major concern, as autopsy reports indicate that deaths most commonly occur on the same day of or one day following vaccination. These acute reactions may be due to cytokine storms triggered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and anaphylaxis induced by polyethene glycol (PEG), both of which are vital constituents of the mRNA-LNP vaccines. Kounis syndrome, in which anaphylaxis triggers acute coronary syndrome (ACS), may also be responsible for these cardiovascular events. Furthermore, COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines encompass adjuvants, such as LNPs, which trigger inflammatory cytokines, including interleukin (IL)-1β and IL-6. These vaccines also produce spike proteins which facilitate the release of inflammatory cytokines. Apart from this, histamine released from mast cells during allergic reactions plays a critical role in IL-6 secretion, which intensifies inflammatory responses.”

Let us never forget, nor forgive, the Public Health™ and corporate media criminals who assured you these were “safe and effective” products despite having never been tested sufficiently on humans and who ought to be on trial via military tribunal for crimes against humanity.

UK: New massive study drops on injected kids and myocarditis

Via Slay News (emphasis added):

“A major study involving 1.7 million children has found that heart damage only appeared in children who had received Covid mRNA vaccines. Not a single unvaccinated child in the group suffered from heart-related problems. In addition, the researchers note zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID-19. Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection.”

Via MedRxiv (emphasis added):

“With the approval of NHS England, we conducted an observational study in the OpenSAFELY-TPP database, including a) adolescents aged 12-15 years, and b) children aged 5-11 years and comparing individuals receiving i) first vaccination with unvaccinated controls and ii) second vaccination to single-vaccinated controls. We matched vaccinated individuals with controls on age, sex, region, and other important characteristics… Amongst 820,926 previously unvaccinated adolescents, the incidence rate ratio (IRR) for positive SARS-CoV-2 test comparing vaccination with no vaccination was 0.74 (95% CI 0.72-0.75), although the 20-week risks were similar… There were no COVID-19-related deaths in any group. Fewer than seven (exact number redacted) COVID-19-related critical care admissions occurred in the adolescent first dose vs unvaccinated cohort. Among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases/million after first and second doses respectively.”

‘Self-amplifying’ mRNA shots hit Japanese market, destined for America

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Japan is offering a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine as one of the five routine COVID-19 vaccines available to the public for the 2024-2025 fall and winter seasons. Japanese regulators approved the ARCT-154 shot in November 2023. According to a press release, ARCT-154 is the world’s first self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the vaccine for adults. It is jointly produced by the biotechnology firm CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics. “The approval is based on positive clinical data from several ARCT-154 studies … which achieved higher immunogenicity results and a favorable safety profile compared to a standard mRNA COVID-19 vaccine comparator,” CSL said. Japan’s vaccination program will offer the vaccines to people 65 and over, and 60- to 64-year-olds with severe underlying conditions, at a maximum cost of 7,000 yen (approximately $47). People not in these two categories can also receive the shots, but the fee will not be capped.”

What makes these shots — which were only tested on 800 people and produced a 90% adverse event rate prior to Japan approving them — “self-amplifying” is that they contain, in addition to the traditional mRNA in the current generation of COVID shots, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) that turbocharges spike protein production.

Continuing:

“Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher told The Defender, “These products are completely new. There is absolutely no long-term safety data on them.”… Hulscher told The Defender that the risks associated with self-amplifying mRNA vaccines “are likely far greater than the risks of conventional mRNA injections.” [Professor of microbiology Karina Acevedo] Whitehouse explained how self-amplifying mRNA injections are different than synthetic mRNA injections. Synthetic mRNA vaccines contain foreign mRNA that the body’s cells translate into a protein. Self-amplifying mRNA injections also contain a foreign protein — but in addition, they contain an enzyme that instructs the body on how to make more mRNA. Whitehouse said, “The function of this enzyme — RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) — is to copy RNA,” which means that “once the cell produces the RdRp, it will make new copies of the foreign mRNA as well as more copies of its own instructions.” likening this function to that of a photocopier. She likened the process to how a photocopier works. “It keeps going and going and going, making more copies that, in turn, help make more copies,” Whitehouse said.”

