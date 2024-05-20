COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Back in 2020, the multinational pharmaceutical industry successfully persuaded the government prostitutes who theoretically regulate it to grant it carte-blanche, pre-emptive, blanket immunity from all injuries associated with the shots — a carve-out literally granted to no other industry, and an affront to decency on its face.

Related: Vaxx Trial Fraud: Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes How Your Government Is Captured By Multinational Corporations

But the exemption, as ludicrous as it was, didn’t grant either industry or government immunity for fraud; it didn’t grant immunity for human rights abuses; it didn’t grant immunity for public servants engaged in public malfeasance. These were before 2020 and are now prosecutable crimes.

Fauci lackey bragged about making ‘smoking gun’ emails ‘disappear’

The lesson from the Hillary Clinton email server saga of 2016, sent loud and clear to her fellow criminals in government, is that skirting public recordkeeping of official business will go unpunished by the state — provided the perpetrator is sufficiently well-connected.

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

“A longtime aide to former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci allegedly boasted in emails about his ability to evade public records requests and his intention to delete any potential ‘smoking guns,’ a congressional hearing revealed Thursday. Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) acting director Lawrence Tabak testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has been investigating an American research organization at the center of suspicions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted from a lab accident in Wuhan. The hearing follows an announcement Wednesday that this organization — EcoHealth Alliance, helmed by President Peter Daszak — has had its federal funding suspended and could be on track to be debarred from federal funding for years.”

Deleting public records to protect government criminals is a crime itself, part and parcel of a much larger criminal conspiracy to cover up larger crimes.

They’re all begging for the RICO treatment.

Related: Could Fauci Realistically Be Prosecuted Under RICO Statutes?

AstraZeneca trial participant sues Pfizer for breach of contract

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“A Utah mother who says she was ‘permanently disabled’ after taking part in the US clinical trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is suing the drug manufacturer because it failed to cough up enough cash to cover her medical expenses… ‘I walked into the clinic fine, and walked out the beginning of a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,’ Dressen said, per the court papers... The mom of two has accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract by failing to provide adequate compensation to cover the costs of the medical bills associated with her side effects, which she says have ‘skyrocketed’ in the years since taking the vaccine. She claims she had signed a consent form with the manufacturer at the beginning of the trial that said AstraZeneca would ‘pay the costs of medical treatment for research injuries, provided that the costs are reasonable, and you did not cause the injury yourself,’ the suit says. Dressen, however, said AstraZeneca only offered her a one-time payment of $1,243.30. That is a ‘minuscule fraction of the medical bills and lost wages, among other financial costs, that Bri had incurred and will continue to incur,’ the suit says.”

Lockdown boss concedes ‘six feet social distancing’ mandate was pseudoscience

Guitar-playing band nerd fruitcake and former NIH Director Francis Collins was cornered recently into admitting to manufacturing the “six feet apart” axiom with no actual scientific data to back it up, in much the same way that Fauci made self-contradictory citation-free proclamations regarding masking early on before the official narrative got set in stone.

Via The Federalist (emphasis added):

“On March 22, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what amounted to placebo guidance advising Americans to avoid mass gatherings and remain at least six feet apart from each other. The warnings were stark. One research paper published in the NIH’s National Library of Medicine was titled, ‘Six feet apart or six feet under: The impact of COVID-19 on the Black Community.’… The businesses the government deemed essential — the supermarkets, the pharmacies, the big-box retailers — marked the dividing lines, two yards between life and death, on the floors and in checkout lines… ‘The six feet of separation recommendation had real life consequences. This guideline made it nearly impossible for schools nationwide to re-open due to the pressure from teachers unions to follow this guideline. In addition, businesses had to adapt at great cost or risk complete closure,’ states a Thursday subcommittee staff memo on the Collins interview.”

The CDC and NIH defense, which has been offered in response to criticism from the beginning of the lockdowns and mandates, is that what they proposed were “recommendations” or “suggestions,” and therefore they and the actors within it like Francis Collins are immune from any legal culpability.

This is nonsense, as lower levels of government adopted the CDC’s pseudoscience and used it to justify human rights abuses, which the agency knew very well would be the result under the implied threat of withheld government funding if compliance was not granted. This does not absolve the CDC but only implicates subordinate government agencies and institutions that it coerced into following its “guidance.”

Child public school force-masking lawsuit has new legs

It appears we may yet see some justice for the criminals who forcibly masked children for years with no scientific justification whatsoever, as it’s demonstrated both that masks don’t work even when worn as indicated (which children by their nature can’t oblige to begin with) and that children’s risk from COVID-19 is so low as to be statistically non-existent.

Related: Children’s Risk of COVID Death 2 in 1,000,000

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

“’Sarah Doe,’ a 10-year-old with severe asthma and anxiety who sued her school after it denied her request for a medical exemption from the district’s mask mandate, may get her day in court after all. In a victory for students with disabilities and their families, an appeals court reversed the dismissal of Sarah’s lawsuit alleging the Franklin Square Union Free School District in Long Island, New York, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 when it refused to accommodate her medical exemption. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) sued the school district on behalf of Sarah in September 2021 and filed an amended complaint in January 2022. A district court dismissed the complaint in March 2023. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit last week ruled the lower court wrongly dismissed the suit because, under the ADA, the courts can’t excuse the school from its federal obligation to accommodate disabled children without examining the evidence and specific details of each child’s situation.”

The multi-pronged assault that was COVID-19 — the engineered virus itself, the lockdowns, the masking, the injections — was a military, fifth-generation warfare campaign waged against a civilian population.

These were war crimes perpetrated against unarmed non-combatants.

As such, while action in the civilian court system isn’t anything to turn up our noses at, all of these court cases should be removed from the civilian realm re-assigned to special Nuremberg-style military tribunals with summary executions as the remedy.

Related: Nuremberg Violations: Should Government Vaxx Agents be Reclassified as ‘Enemy Combatants’?

Furthermore, the scope of defendants must extend well beyond Podunk school districts and minor Public Health™ officials at the local or state level to include the kingpins — the Faucis, the Birxes, the Wallenskys of the world.

Anything short of Nuremberg II with summary executions of the leaders of the Fourth Biomedical Reich is a failure of justice. Time is running out to deliver it to the likes of Fauci, who at 80-something is hoping he’ll stall long enough for Mother Nature to grant him clemency.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.