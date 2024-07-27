COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

This week in gaslighting that will blow your socks off, The Science™ has a conjured a fascinating new scapegoat upon which to heap blame for the growing mountains of dead babies over the past few years.

Via CNN (emphasis added)

“The infant mortality rate in the United States rose in 2022, the first jump in 20 years, according to data released Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 20,500 babies died in 2022 before the age of 1, final records show. Overall, there were 5.6 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births, a 3% increase from the year before. Infant mortality in the US has been generally trending down since at least 1995, when consistent tracking started, but rates are still much higher in the US than they are in many peer nations. There have been some small upticks over that time, but 2022 was the first time there was a statistically significant increase since 2002, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.”

Here is CNN, relying for some reason to make this expert assessment on an assistant sociology professor, grasping at straws to blame… drumroll… abortion restrictions for the infant mortality jump, despite the fact that any abortion restrictions due to the overturning of Roe v Wade were instituted in the extreme latter half of 2022 and were only in certain states, whereas this study points to a spike in dead babies across the nation.

Continuing:

“Covid-19 also probably played a significant role in the rise in infant mortality in 2022, [demographer and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder] Stevenson said. Infections in pregnant women who were exposed to the coronavirus during the major surges in 2021 could have affected infants who would be born in 2022… Recent research has drawn some connections between infant mortality and abortion restrictions, finding that infant deaths spiked in Texas after the state passed a law in September 2021 that banned nearly all abortions beyond about six weeks of pregnancy.”

