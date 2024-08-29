COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Doctors promoting ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine get medical licenses revoked

No good deed goes unpunished.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

“The American Board of Internal Medicine revoked the certifications of Pierre Kory and Paul Marik, two physicians known for continuing to promote ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication, as a treatment for covid long after the medical community found it to be ineffective. The two men co-founded the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, which experts say spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic… The Board’s website listed both men’s certifications as “revoked” within the past week. That effectively prevents them from practicing at large hospitals and academic institutions… A Washington Post investigation found that physicians who spread misinformation faced few repercussions, as a weak system of medical boards failed to penalize them. My colleagues Lena H. Sun, Hayden Godfrey and I found that medical board disciplinary records showed two other doctors alleged to be following the Alliance’s guidance (not Kory or Marik) were accused of substandard medical care after three patients died.”

How’s this for irony: 80% of patients tossed on ventilators and given sedative drugs that suppress breathing died in establishment hospitals — some might argue by design — and the doctors who did that are our “frontline heroes” who got massive government payouts for their good deeds.

Meanwhile, the ones who didn’t kill their patients out of ignorance or malice have gotten their medical licenses revoked.

Here’s is the FLCCC Alliance’s post-fallout press release (emphasis added:

“"This fight is about more than just our right to speak—it's about protecting the future of healthcare. When doctors are silenced for questioning the prevailing narrative, we all lose,” said Dr. Pierre Kory. “We must ensure that medical decisions are guided by expertise and evidence, not by fear of reprisal. Our commitment is to every physician’s freedom to practice medicine based on what they know is right." “True progress in medicine depends on the free exchange of ideas and the courage to challenge established norms,” said Dr. Paul Marik. “Without open scientific debate, we risk losing the opportunity to discover better treatments, such as proven repurposed drugs for new viruses, and to provide the best patient care and save lives. It's essential that we continue to discuss and debate all perspectives if we are to uphold the integrity of our profession.” This is not just about the certifications of Drs. Marik and Kory—this is a broader fight for the future of healthcare, where physicians can practice medicine based on science and conscience, without undue interference or fear of retribution. The decision by the ABIM is not only an attack on the professional integrity of these doctors but also a direct threat to the freedom of medical practitioners around the world.”

Corporate state media calls for ‘return to 2020 pandemic measures’

Aron Solomon, “chief strategy officer for Amplify” (obviously an infectious disease expert we should all be paying attention to), is of the opinion that we need to bring back 2020-style lockdowns on account of the alleged new “summer wave.”

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

“As summer 2024 draws to a close, the U.S. finds itself once again grappling with a surge in COVID-19 infections. This wave has taken many people by surprise, particularly as the country has largely consigned the pandemic to the past. While public life has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic norms — something almost none of us would have believed in the summer of 2020 — the virus itself has not… So where do we realistically go from here, given that it is clear that COVD-19 is far from over? While much progress has been made in terms of vaccination and treatment, the current surge is a stark reminder that complacency is not an option. The road ahead will require a renewed commitment to public health, both from government leaders and from individuals. We all need to prepare for not only the possibility of continued disruptions but for another new normal that might be a little closer to 2020 than how we’ve recently been living. That means preparing for future waves and the long-term implications of a world in which COVID-19 remains a persistent, if manageable, threat.”

Myocarditis ‘significantly associated’ with COVID shots

Franky, I’m growing war-weary of writing stories about myocarditis caused by the shots, cancer, or any of the various harms inflicted. The evidence is in and grows by the day; the question is: what good is knowledge without action?

Not only do the two major presidential candidates never talk about them; almost no nationally elected politician does at all.

Fauci is free and fat as a cat to continue his weekly consultations with Bill Gates, not a single public health official has been prosecuted, and the WHO is poised to unleash a new round of hell with bird flu and monkeypox “vaccines.”

I sincerely hope RFK Jr. can get in and clean out the rot if the Deep State can’t figure out a way to steal the election (again).

Via Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy (emphasis added):

“This study was aimed at clarifying the association between SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines (BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273) and myocarditis/pericarditis as well as influencing factors by using the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database… Furthermore, most cases were ≤30 years or male. The period from vaccination to onset was ≤8 days, corresponding to early failure type based on analysis using the Weibull distribution. Outcomes were recovery or remission for most cases; however, they were severe or caused death in some cases… In the Japanese population, SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was significantly associated with the onset of myocarditis/pericarditis. The influencing factors included age of ≤30 years and male.”

