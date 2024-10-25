COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Bill Gates and Albert Bourla (finally) face trial for COVID scam

The only regrettable caveats here are that a.) this is a civil proceeding rather than criminal and that b.) even if it were the latter, the Netherlands, being a sacred liberal Democracy™, doesn’t enact the death penalty.

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“A Netherlands court last week ruled that Bill Gates can stand trial in the Netherlands, in a case involving seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines. According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the seven “corona skeptics” sued Gates last year, along with former Dutch prime minister and newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and “several members” of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 “Outbreak Management Team.” Other defendants include Albert Bourla, Ph.D., CEO of Pfizer, and the Dutch state. “Because Bill Gates’ foundation was involved in combating the corona pandemic, he has also been summoned,” De Telegraaf reported. According to Dutch independent news outlet Zebra Inspiratie, the plaintiffs allege that Gates, through his representatives, deliberately misled them about the safety of the COVID-19 shots, despite knowing “that these injections were not safe and effective.” Dutch independent journalist Erica Krikke told The Defender that the seven plaintiffs — whose names are redacted in the lawsuit’s publicly available documents — “are ordinary Dutch people, and they have been jabbed and after the jabs they got sick.””

FDA petitions court to toss out lawsuit requiring vaxx document disclosure

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked a federal judge in Texas to throw out a public records lawsuit related to COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that it has already spent more than $3.5 million to produce more than 1 million documents in the case. The FDA in a filing on Thursday defended the adequacy of the records it provided in the lawsuit, which was filed by scientists who wanted to see licensing information that the agency relied on to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The lawsuit, filed in late 2021, attracted widespread attention after the FDA said early on that it could take decades to process and disclose records* to Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, the group that brought the case. The public records lawsuit said that “the medical and scientific community and the public have a substantial interest in reviewing the data and information underlying the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer Vaccine.” It said the requested data would help resolve questions about the FDA’s review process. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in an order in early 2022 set an accelerated time frame for the FDA, calling the group's Freedom of Information Act request an issue “of paramount public importance.” The FDA declined to comment. Aaron Siri, a lawyer for Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, in a statement on Friday said the fight for records was not over. “Despite years of litigation, and the Court’s order to produce all clinical trial documents, FDA continues to improperly withhold over a million pages of trial documents," Siri said. The agency at one point was producing 55,000 pages of records every 30 days in response to court orders in the lawsuit. It said in Thursday's filing seeking to close the case that it set up “unprecedented and extraordinary operations” to comply with Pittman’s directives.”

*Isn’t it remarkable that, when it comes to rolling out an experimental and unprecedently lucrative drug and then figuring out the logistics to get it injected into the peasants’ arms by the hundreds of millions, the FDA, in fascistic collusion with the pharmaceutical industry, is capable of achieving the near-impossible feat — yet, when it’s instructed to simply release documents in the public interest, that’s somehow too much of a burden for a multi-billion-dollar agency.

But maybe federal agencies stonewalling and defying court orders is just Democracy™ in action, and we ought to celebrate and laud secrecy surrounding drugs that kill and maim people for profit, achieving both biomedical depopulation and more chronically ill, lifelong patients for the industry to feed off of until they, too, are disposed of.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw