The question was posed to White House Diversity labradoodle recently at one of her poorly performed propaganda power hours about her bosses deporting Haitian migrants, which she answered by stumbling haltingly Hooked-on-Phonics-style through her pre-written talking points, as she is wont to do.

Via Whitehouse.gov:

“Q The administration also today organized a deportation flight of 100 Haitians to Haiti. How does the administration at this point justify deportation flights to Haiti given the situation on the ground there?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, you’ve heard from us many times. We are urgently trying to — urgently working with the international partners in Congress to expedite the deployment of — of the Kenyan-led multinational security support, MS- — MSS mission, as you’ve been hearing. We’ve contributed $300 million to that mission, and we want to bolster the Haitian police, what’s going on — on that — on that front.



And we’ve also led — we’ve also led in humanitarian assistance with over $170 million since October 2022nd. We understand the situation is dire in Haiti. We understand that. And we are clear-eyed that the economic, political security and stability are key drivers for migrants around the world.



And obviously, as I — as you all know, you’ve been tracking what’s going on in Haiti. So, we are closely monitoring the situation and the rou- — routes frequently used by migrants to reach our borders and would stress that, at this time, irregular migration flows through the Caribbean remain low.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/3wpGjF0L388?si=9Cw2APIjo9qNH2hV

It occurred to me, then, that the put-upon natives of the United States might ought to rally around deporting one particular Haitian migrant.

Via Wikipedia:

“Jean-Pierre was born in Fort-de-France, Martinique, France, the daughter of Haitian immigrants. She has two younger siblings, and was age five when her family relocated to Queens Village, a neighborhood in Queens, New York City.”

From what I could gather, although it’s difficult to confirm through a reliable source, Jean-Pierre at some point became a naturalized American citizen, presumably in adulthood.

Of course, if she were a run-of-the-mill visa jumper or green card holder, that would make this whole process a lot smoother.

But, still, even assuming she acquired citizenship somehow — which speaks to our nation’s poor vetting process — it turns out that even naturalized citizens such as Karine can have it revoked under certain conditions, including for joining a terrorist organization.

Via U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (emphasis added):

“A person is subject to revocation of naturalization if the person becomes a member of, or affiliated with, the Communist party, other totalitarian party, or terrorist organization within five years of his or her naturalization. In general, a person who is involved with such organizations cannot establish the naturalization requirements of having an attachment to the Constitution and of being well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States. The fact that a person becomes involved with such an organization within five years after the date of naturalization is prima facie evidence that he or she concealed or willfully misrepresented material evidence that would have prevented the person’s naturalization.”

Speaking of prima facie, the Democrat Party, which Karine has worked for in multiple capacities for many years, is a prima facie domestic terrorist organization, if not outright communist, if not both.

I know this is stuff of pipe dreams as things currently stand, and that actually getting the Democrat Party designated a terrorist organization, much less its non-native capos deported on those grounds, is an uphill battle. The ideal avenue for pursuing this designation would probably be the party’s eager support for the brutal COVID biomedical terrorism regime initiated in 2020.

Via ACLU (emphasis added):

“Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) expanded the definition of terrorism to cover ‘’domestic,’’ as opposed to international, terrorism. A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act ‘dangerous to human life’ that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping. Additionally, the acts have to occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States and if they do not, may be regarded as international terrorism.”

How are tens of millions likely dead (and counting) American citizens and people worldwide from the COVID shots — which Karine and her comrades in the White House propaganda department actively facilitated and actually mandated (an illegal act overturned later by the courts) — for “intimidating or coercing a civilian population”?

An added difficulty to the Karine deportation movement would be the onus would on the state to prove that she became involved in said terrorist organization (the Democrat Party) within five years of being awarded citizenship.

But one fine day…

There’s going to be an INS dingy docked in the Caribbean with Karine’s name on it, waiting to ferry her back to the motherland, and then it’s no longer going to fall on her White House handlers but rather it’s going to be Haiti’s problem to teach her how to read.

