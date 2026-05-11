Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
6h

'before my tank only held $25 of gas, now it holds $45! thanks trump!'

also remember this whopper?

>>White House Special Advisor for AI and Crypto David Sacks: “Today President Trump obtained a pledge from America’s leading tech companies that new data centers would not increase electricity prices for residential consumers.

here's what actually happened:

>>Maryland citizens slapped with $2 billion power grid upgrade bill for out-of-state AI data centers — state complains to federal energy regulators, says additional cost breaks ‘ratepayer protection pledge’ promises

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/maryland-citizens-slapped-with-usd2-billion-grid-upgrade-bill-for-out-of-state-ai-data-centers-state-complains-to-federal-energy-regulators-says-additional-cost-breaks-ratepayer-protection-pledge-promises

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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
4h

fwiw--I think we have two problems and they are apparent in this piece. 1) big companies have gotten TOO big (and I am free market guy). 2) American's have gotten dumber, more spoiled and hedonistic. my inclination is to start breaking up large companies just like was done with Standard Oil, ATT etc. that allows for actual competition. and cheaper Doritos. and to stop back-stopping loser not fit to take care of themselves. get a job, grow your own food, move out of the large cities and go where real people live. grrrr!

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