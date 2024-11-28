Joyous Thanksgiving tidings, dear AP readers. It’s been just another rainy day here in Southeast Asia with not a green bean casserole or pumpkin pie to be had. Here’s hoping yours is more festive.

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy often opined, dispensing wisdom as she was wont to do over her morning copy of The Topeka Capitol-Journal, which she treasured second only to the Holy Book, musing over whatever latest hypocritical undertakings of the day by the governing authorities.

The goose/gander logic applied: if the administrative state can unilaterally dump toxic chemicals into the public water supply and call it medicine, a new, duly elected administration in control of the Public Health™ apparatus spearheaded by RFK Jr. can remove it unilaterally and the criminals who run The Science™ can suck a fat dick. They ought to consider themselves supremely lucky if all they get for the next four years is discredited, as they deserve far worse.

Related: 'Dangerous' RFK Jr. as Public Health Sheriff Terrorizes Legacy Media, Big Pharma

On the rare occasion that it’s used to actually improve public health, MSNBC is inclined to disagree with executive prerogative as I outlined above:

“Since 1945, local governments have added fluoride to U.S. drinking water in order to stop tooth decay, especially in young children. It’s considered one of this country’s greatest public health achievements. But Kennedy has repeatedly expressed skepticism about putting fluoride in the water and indicated he might encourage local municipalities to do away with their water fluoridation programs… Just to be clear, there are real consequences to removing fluoride from the water. Stat News reports that the city of Juneau, Alaska removed fluoride form the drinking water in 2007. Research showed that dental procedures related to cavities increased after Juneau got rid of that fluoride, particularly among children in socioeconomically disadvantaged families. ‘I would go as far as to say that community water fluoridation is probably our best health equity-oriented public health intervention that we have,’ said Jennifer Meyer, a nurse and professor of health sciences at the University of Alaska, Anchorage.”

(At 8:00, this pair of MSNBC twats also attacks ivermectin and raw milk with similar talking points. The horror of raw milk! If you never looked into the pasteurization thing and how it was cynically used to industrialize dairy production for the benefit of food corporations — in other words, modern-day MSNBC advertisers — you should. Maybe I’ll write a piece about it at some point.)

Via the aforementioned Stat News article (emphasis added):

“Fluoridation has also spurred controversy. Because of its ubiquity, it’s “kind of a perfect conspiracy theory. Fluoride is invisible. It’s in the drinking water. The government has forced it down your throat, literally and figuratively,” Dallek add… A common concern cited by anti-fluoridation activists in recent years is a controversial 2019 study linking small decreases in children’s IQ to maternal exposure to fluoridation. But several experts note that the association is not causative* and that there were important limitations to the study, such as conducting IQ tests at ages 3 and 4 — before the test is reliable because most children cannot read at that age.”

*Wrong. See: Report: The Science™ Hid Data That Fluoride Lowers IQ

Via Word in Black (emphasis added):

“Kennedy wants… to enact a range of controversial moves that would be harmful to Black people, from removing fluoride from the public water supply to promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories**, some of which have been aimed at the Black community… Getting rid of fluoride could be a big problem for Americans in general and Black Americans in particular. Research has found Black Americans have worse oral health than their white peers, and they are more susceptible to diseases that are worsened by poor oral health… The health of Black Americans could get worse with Kennedy working in a second Trump administration.”

**Black Americans don’t trust vaccines because of real and abhorrent historical transgressions like the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment in which the trust experts injected blacks with syphilis without their knowledge or consent — just to see what would happen.

Weird how certain historical facts never get a nod from the race-obsessed DEI grifters at MSNBC, no? Surely their heavy dependence on pharmaceutical advertising bucks has nothing whatsoever to do with their editorial process.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw