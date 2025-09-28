What appears to be a poorly disguised, closeted teenage twink — whom nobody ever heard of two days ago — named Brilyn Hollyhand has announced a ten-campus tour to pick up where Charlie Kirk left off.

Here he is, in a Master’s golf shirt on his Daddy’s friend’s private jet, announcing his totally authentic and not at all astroturfed speaking tour.

As evidenced by his lavish surroundings and delicate hands uncoarsened by the ravages of working-class life, the Brilyn entity is obviously doing quite well for such a young man.

How did Brilyn’s family earn their fortune?

Honest blood, sweat, and tears as champions of the American dream?

Actually, they got rich constructing Section 8 houses for urban people with federal government subsidies.

In other words, the Brilyn entity is a lifelong federal welfare queen, now lecturing America’s youth at the ripe age of 19 years old about the merits of capitalism.

Unfortunately, the Brilyn entity is by no means an anomaly; the podcast/influencer-sphere is replete with fake and gay charlatans.

For instance, the first time I ever set eyes on Benny Johnson, having known nothing about him beforehand, it became immediately obvious that I was looking at a closeted homosexual with deep-seated psychological demons that he was trying to exorcise through clout-chasing.

How it’s not clear to anyone else at first blush that Benny Johnson’s life is a lie, I have no idea.

To borrow a phrase introduced to me by an old southerner in Valdosta, Georgia, he’s queerer than a football bat.

Back when he was working at Buzzfeed — before he reinvented himself as a conservative, totally straight family man — Benny allegedly, according to former colleagues, went on an interracial make-out spree at a company holiday party with numerous men.

In 2017, before apparently realizing how targeted advertising works, Benny got marketed a gay cruise while browsing militarytimes.com, then posted the screenshot on social media for outrage clicks.

You know who hasn’t ever gotten served gay cruise ads? Me, and probably you — because we’re not scouring pornhub.com for interracial butt sex.

What makes these people so objectionable isn’t just that they are fake and gay; relatedly, but distinctly, it’s that they say absolutely nothing interesting or dangerous that might upset their sponsors. They are vanilla to the core, entirely programmable NPC talking point machines, devoid of any agency or moral center.

Watch this kid talk and tell me his rhetoric differs in any meaningful way from 2008-era Rick Santorum.

Or Mitt Romney.

Or Ted Cruz.

Take your pick of RINO ghoul — it’s all the same slop, all the time, only now in a more nubile, effete form.

All negativity aside, the brutal comments on the Brilyn entity’s media droppings (where they aren’t deleted) ought to fill us with hope.

The only currency left in new media is authenticity — such is the gift of the internet and a decentralized media (at least until the digital gulag nets go up).

“People know what’s true. They can smell it.”

-Tucker Carlson

