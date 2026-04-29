Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

YAWN...more DC Cesspool theater.

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J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
6h

Comey is likely protected by satan's Epstein class. Perhaps, with Morens, they are attempting to flip him, give him immunity to go after Fauci, Borla, Ralph Baric and most especially Peter Daszak. But, there are ties to the CIA, which means Ben is correct and these two indictments go exactly nowhere.

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