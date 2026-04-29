The Justice Department has announced respective prosecutions of former FBI Director and Russiagate architect James Comey (again, after the first one collapsed into nothing either through incompetence or sabotage) and Fauci capo Peter Morens.

The Comey investigation, however, doesn’t pertain to his well-documented directing of the Russiagate McCarthyite witch hunt designed to subvert the democratic process during the 2016 election; it’s about an Instagram post containing the cryptic phrase “8647,” an alleged reference to assassinating Trump. My prediction: Comey’s well-paid lawyers are going to argue it was innocuous, a sympathetic jury will bite, and he’s going to skate — assuming it ever gets to trial at all.

The Morens prosecution for clumsily trying to skirt FOIA record-keeping laws in the service of covering up his and his boss’s role in engineering SARS-CoV-2 in a dingy offshore CCP lab is much more robust and likely to succeed — if the administration follows through.

As we’ve been through this dog-and-pony show multiple times now, I refuse to breathe any oxygen into these stories until there’s an actual successful prosecution of any Deep State creature for literally anything.

I laid out in great detail the obvious prosecution strategy for Morens as a way to get to Fauci in December 2024; the administration sat on its hands until nearly May 2026 for obscure reasons.

Why now?

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Color me skeptical; if mindless cheerleading is what you’re into, there’s an army of X “influencers” — you know, the ones whom Pam Bondi summoned to the White House last year and whom she then trotted out to giddily wave “Epstein file” binders full of nothing for the cameras like shameless toolbags — who will literally say anything in favor of the administration in exchange for clout, access, and probably money.

My political support isn’t for sale, nor is it unconditional.

You only get out of your politicians what you demand; your and my only meager point of leverage as a plebian voter — and it’s not much — is the withholding of our vote and support until the politician or party we support does what you want.

If you’re not willing to withdraw or withhold it in exchange for something meaningful, what you want literally doesn’t matter at all.

This is transactionalism in its rawest form.

If, conversely, you demonstrate over and over that you’re willing to gratefully lap up whatever slop any administration rations out, slop is what’s going to be on the menu.

That’s all that’s worth saying about either the Comey or Morens thing, at least for now.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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