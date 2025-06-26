Armageddon Prose

Bill Bradford
2h

So, a ban on PhRMA propaganda might "threaten" some media outlets? GOOD!....DO IT, RFKjr!

Crixcyon
10h

I haven't watched live TV (except for some football) in a few decades. It is rife with endless marketing dominating the mostly putrid shows. Now, more than ever the alternative ...video on demand ...is being infiltrated with ads. I tried free Amazon Prime for a month and they still want $2.99/month to go ad free. Not continuing it. I won't pay netflix $16/month to go ad free either. Thankfully, I have a decent DVD collection to revert to...no wokie nonsense or ads.

