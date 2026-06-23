[Editor’s note: All apologies for the recent glut of culture war smut. Tranny-bashing, while invigorating and well-deserved, I believe to be the lowest-brow form of political commentary — not particularly insightful, useful, or novel. Partisan political hacks in the pocket of the Chamber of Commerce, et al., you might notice, exclusively peddle culture war smut because it’s red meat that will entertain the rubes but won’t offend their donors, who care mostly about policy directly affecting their wealth and power. In other words, culture war smut poses no real threat to the power structure, which should ultimately be the goal of the most worthwhile journalism. Alas, Pride™ month is almost over, so I’ll get back to more substantive stuff soon.]

This troon accused of possessing images “depicting the sexual abuse of infants” as well as sexting children had, prior to his arrest, achieved the ultimate groomer trifecta in civic engagement: founding a local Pride™ organization and getting himself elected as a school board member, all while moonlighting as a child-friendly drag queen.

Related: ‘Transage’: Adults Who Sexually Identify as Toddlers

His status as a community pillar, alas, recently crumbled when he was discovered to be “engaged in sexually explicit communications with a child.”

Via localsyr.com (emphasis added):

“The Cazenovia Board of Education is formally demanding its vice president to resign by Monday, June 22, as a result of accusations he engaged in sexually explicit communications with a child and is additionally charged with federal crimes for child pornography. 46-year-old Travis Longo — who also uses the last name Barr — was arraigned in a virtual federal court appearance on Saturday afternoon on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, the United States Department of Justice confirmed first to NewsChannel 9 | LocalSYR.com. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Longo’s cell phone had numerous explicit images, including videos “depicting the sexual abuse of infants” sent to the suspect over the internet. The images were found from a search of Longo’s cell phone after it was seized by New York State Police when he was first arrested on state charges. State Police said troopers received a complaint and investigators found Longo had “engaged in a pattern of sexually explicit communications with a child under the age of 12.””

Obviously, no one without a godlike gift of omniscience could have imagined such a creature who looks like Mr. Longo, interested in numerous vectors through which to procure access to children, would have been engaged in such uncouth behavior.

Related: ‘Adult Baby’ Terrorizes Multiple Daycares With Feces

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President of the now-defunct Cazenovia Pride Fest, Danielle Synborski, which the indicted community-minded troony founded, for her part, claims to have been “blindsided” by the revelations that her colleague is an alleged digital child-diddler.

Again, one could simply not have fathomed that the individual who appears as unhinged and, frankly, potentially demon-possessed as he does in his mugshot, could have turned out to be grooming children.

Blindsided!

Via localsyr.com (emphasis added):

“The arrest of a Cazenovia man, after accusations that he sent sexually explicit messages to a child, has shaken the LGBT pride group he was so close to — so much that the organization chose to dissolve. Travis Barr-Longo, the Cazenovia school board vice president who founded Cazenovia Pride Fest, was arrested Thursday night. Cazenovia Pride Fest evolved into Cazenovia Pride nearly six years ago. As of Friday, it’s over. “I feel betrayed,” Danielle Synborski, the group’s president, said. “This organization is because of the work that Travis did to start the festival six years ago, and we saw a need that our non-profit could meet.” The now-former members of the group also canceled its pride festival, the one Barr-Longo founded. In an emergency board meeting, Synborski said, the group’s members agreed the decision to dissolve was mission-driven. “We serve the LGBTQ community, especially children*,” she said. Longo performed in drag under the moniker Anita Buffem. He claimed to be “the 1st Drag Artist elected to official position in U.S.” on his Facebook profile, referring to his position on the Cazenovia school board.”

*They serve children good and hard with pornographic images via text message.

The unanswered question that remains is the over/under on how many kindergarteners this particularly prolific community troon successfully bounced on his lap for Drag Queen Story Hour at the local elementary school before the authorities moved in — how many were grazed, liberally and lovingly and tenderly, with the exhilarating contours of Longo’s semi-erect lady-penis beneath his bedazzled sequin mini-skirt.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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