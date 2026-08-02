Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Isaiah Antares's avatar
Isaiah Antares
18h

Punk rock forever.

It was never about obedience. It was about sticking your thumb in the man's eye. I never want to hear "Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me" again from those tyranny-supporting fakers. It became "Fuck you, you better do what you're told" in 2020. So fugazi, so many of them. Fake as fuck.

Lead singer of Stone Roses impressed me in that era. He was totally on our side. :)

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Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
1d

i choose no wars, no fight, no enemies....but i am NOT a pacifist....so f##k you!....lol....

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