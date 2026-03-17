Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
12h

a lack of helium is going to shutter tmsc long before china retakes taiwan.

trump did that.

he also just provided china and russia with a comprehensive view of the best ways to neuter the u.s. military.

anyone think he can manage this without netanyahu (the six fingered man) by his side?

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
12h

With China's political power struggle and continued purge inside military, traditional thinking would predict a 2027 or later schedule for China to throw down the dices. However, with the Middle East Wars, China has gained leverage: Taiwan had 3 weeks of oil reserve during the late 1970s to 1980s, and about 2 weeks after 2000. If the oil blockade lasts just a bit longer, Taiwan's civilians would collapse even before its military does anything. Taiwan's main weakness has never been its military. If China wants to get something back from Iran for its effort to supply Iran, then not letting tankers go to Taiwan to pass is a good favor to ask. Even if Taiwan can get some relief from Japan, SK, and the US, it won't be enough for military operations even if Chinese Navy let all tankers reach Taiwan. Japan and SK are better prepared, but I think they have at most 4 weeks of reserve.

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