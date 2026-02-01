Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
10h

>>...In a 13-year review of adverse event data, 98.73% of reported events after Hep B vaccination were non-serious. PubMed

let's try a more sensible wording: in the u.s. over a 13 year period, administration of 46.8 million doses led to 594,360 SERIOUS adverse events.

(estimated, obviously: 3.6 million births * 13 years * 1.27%)

Reply
Share
julie3950's avatar
julie3950
10h

" . . . contractual obligations . . . moral compass . . . in service to Satan."

Ben, that paragraph is a righteous firestorm. 🤣

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture