Enjoy the below conversation between Yours Truly and OpenAI chatbot founded by accused sister-diddler Sam Altman, ChatGPT, on the subject of injecting children with a pharmaceutical product to, ostensibly, protect against a disease nearly exclusively spread via intravenous drug use and unprotected sex.

Q: Should newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine?

ChatGPT:

“Yes — health authorities worldwide recommend that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine, usually within the first 24 hours of life.”

Q: How is hepatitis B transmitted?

ChatGPT:

“Hepatitis B is transmitted through blood and certain body fluids. The main routes are:

1. Mother-to-child transmission (perinatal)

The most common global route.

Can occur during childbirth if the mother is infected.

2. Sexual transmission

Unprotected sex with an infected partner.

Virus is present in semen, vaginal fluids, and blood.

3. Blood-to-blood contact

Sharing needles or syringes (e.g., injection drug use).

Needlestick injuries in healthcare settings.

Sharing items that may have blood on them (razors, toothbrushes).

4. Unsafe medical or cosmetic procedures

Tattooing, piercing, or medical procedures with non-sterile equipment.

Not transmitted by:

Casual contact (hugging, kissing, sharing food or water).

Coughing or sneezing.

Breastfeeding (as long as nipples aren’t cracked/bleeding).”

Q: How many American babies have contracted hepatitis B in the past twenty years?

ChatGPT:

“There’s no precise, publicly reported figure for all newborns in the U.S. who have contracted hepatitis B over the past 20 years, but we can make a well-informed estimate based on CDC data.

Here’s how:

What the Data Shows

The CDC estimates that about 1,000 infants in the U.S. are perinatally infected with hepatitis B each year despite prevention efforts. CDC+2HIV.gov+2

If that rate held roughly constant over 20 years, that would mean about 20,000 infants in total.”

-----------------------------------------

Q: What percentage of those babies who contracted hepatitis B got it from their mother?

ChatGPT:

“There’s no single, precise number for the 20-year U.S. cohort, but most hepatitis B infections in newborns come from mother-to-child (i.e., perinatal) transmission. Here’s how the data supports that, and what the percentage likely is:

What the Evidence Shows

1. Perinatal transmission is the “most common cause” of HBV infection in infants.

According to U.S. public health sources, the most common cause of perinatal (newborn) HBV infection is when an infected pregnant person gives birth and the infant doesn’t receive timely post-exposure prevention.”

Q: If the mother tests negative for hepatitis B, and mother-to-infant transmission is the predominant source of hepatitis B infection in babies, why would it not make sense to test the mother and then skip the vaccine if she’s negative?

ChatGPT:

“Here’s the short answer: Testing the mother is important, but testing alone isn’t enough to safely eliminate the birth-dose hepatitis B vaccine.

Below is the full reasoning.

Why giving the birth-dose vaccine still makes sense even if the mother tests negative

1. Testing errors and missed infections do occur

A mother can acquire hepatitis B after her prenatal test , including late in pregnancy or during delivery.

Prenatal test results can be missing, delayed, or incorrectly documented when the baby is born.

Rare but real false-negative test results do occur.

The birth-dose vaccine acts as a safety net for these situations.

2. Hepatitis B can be transmitted by people other than the mother

While mother-to-child is the biggest route for infants, babies can still be exposed after birth from:

Household members or caregivers who have hepatitis B

Contact with contaminated blood or bodily fluids (even small amounts)

Minor, unrecognized exposures during infancy

Because hepatitis B can survive on surfaces for days and is highly infectious, this risk is small but not zero.

The birth-dose vaccine protects the baby from the very beginning, regardless of who the source might be.

3. The birth dose is the foundation of long-term protection

Giving the first dose at birth:

Produces strong immunity

Helps ensure completion of the full series on schedule

Dramatically reduces the risk of early-life infection, the stage at which hepatitis B is most likely to become lifelong and chronic (up to 90% risk if infected as a newborn)

Skipping the birth dose leaves a window of vulnerability for weeks to months.

4. Universal birth-dose vaccination avoids dangerous gaps

Before universal newborn vaccination was standard:

Many infants at risk were missed.

Infant hepatitis B infections were more common and often discovered years later as chronic disease.

Universal vaccination eliminates the need to perfectly identify every at-risk baby — which real-world systems often fail to do.

5. The vaccine is extremely safe

Because the birth dose is both high-benefit and low-risk, there’s little downside and major public-health upside to keeping it universal.”

Q: What is the rate of negative side effects from the hepatitis B vaccine and how does that compare to the rate of hepatitis B infections in babies?

ChatGPT:

“Here’s a breakdown of what the data says about the risk of side effects from the hepatitis B vaccine versus the risk of hepatitis B infection in infants, plus how they compare.

Rates of Side Effects from the Hepatitis B Vaccine

1. Common (mild) reactions o According to the CDC, common side effects include pain, redness, or swelling where the shot was given; headache; fatigue; and, in infants, irritability, diarrhea, or loss of appetite. CDC+2PMC+2 o Data from clinical trials of the “Recombivax HB” (a Hep B vaccine) found that in infants: injection-site reactions occurred in 0.2% of injections, and systemic reactions in 10.4% of injections. U.S. Food and Drug Administration o Another report estimates about 1 in 11 children (≈ 9%) may experience local reactions (pain, swelling) after vaccination, and about 1 in 14 (≈ 7%) may have a fever. PMC+1 2. Serious side effects o Severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) are very rare — estimated at about 1.1 per million doses. WHO CDN o In a 13-year review of adverse event data, 98.73% of reported events after Hep B vaccination were non-serious. PubMed

Risk of Hepatitis B Infection in Infants (Without or Despite Vaccination)

1. Perinatal (mother-to-child) infection risk o If newborns born to HBV-positive mothers do not receive post-exposure prophylaxis (vaccine + HBIG), as many as 45% may become infected. ndc.services.cdc.gov+2files.hiv.gov+2 o Among those infected very early (e.g., at birth), ~90% develop chronic infection, which can lead to serious liver disease later. CDC Stacks+1 2. Effectiveness of prophylaxis o With timely prophylaxis (vaccine + HBIG at birth) plus completing the vaccine series, transmission rates drop dramatically. For instance, in one large U.S. study of infants born to infected mothers, about 1.1% of infants still became infected despite prophylaxis. PubMed o According to recent CDC data, for infants born to HBV-infected mothers in 2022 (managed in their perinatal prevention program), only 7 out of 4,729 tested (≈ 0.15%) were HBsAg-positive (i.e., infected) by 12 months. CDC

Comparison: Risk of Side Effects vs. Risk of Infection

Mild side effects (pain, mild fever, irritability) are relatively common (single-digit percentages, e.g., ~7–10%) but are generally short-lived and non-serious.

Serious side effects are very rare — on the order of 1 per million doses for a severe allergic reaction.

Infection risk without prophylaxis (if exposed at birth) can be very high (tens of percent), and chronic infection risk is especially worrying (≈ 90% for newborns infected at birth).

With proper prophylaxis, the infection risk drops to very low levels (well under 2% in real-world U.S. surveillance).

Bottom Line

The risk of serious harm from the vaccine is extremely low , especially compared to the potential long-term harms of chronic hepatitis B infection.

The benefits of vaccination (preventing a potentially chronic, life-altering infection) considerably outweigh the relatively small risk of side effects.”

Q: If, according to you, “systemic reactions [occur] in 10.4% of injections” of the hepatitis B vaccine, how does that compare to the rate of hepatitis B in unvaccinated babies?

ChatGPT:

“That’s a helpful comparison to make. Here’s how the ~10.4% rate of “systemic reactions” from the hepatitis B vaccine compares to the risk of hepatitis B infection in unvaccinated babies — and what that means in practical terms.

What Does the ~10.4% Systemic Reaction Rate Mean?

The ~10.4% comes from clinical trials of the Recombivax HB vaccine in infants. ClinicalInfo+2U.S. Food and Drug Administration+2

These “systemic adverse reactions” include things like irritability, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, decreased appetite, rhinitis, etc. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Importantly, these reactions are generally mild , short-lived, and not serious . The FDA’s trial data monitored infants for a few days after vaccination. ClinicalInfo+1

Moreover, in long-term surveillance (post-marketing), very few serious events are reported: a 13-year review found 98.73% of reported adverse events were non-serious. PubMed

How Big Is the Risk of Hepatitis B Infection in Unvaccinated Babies?

Without prophylaxis (vaccine or HBIG), the risk that a baby born to an HBV-infected mother gets infected is very high : For mothers who are HBeAg-positive , transmission risk can be 70–90% . World Health Organization+2PMC+2 For mothers who are HBeAg-negative , risk is lower but still substantial (e.g., 10–40%) in many settings. PMC+1

If a newborn does become infected at birth, the risk of developing chronic (lifelong) infection is very high — about 90% . CDC+1

Even with vaccination + HBIG, there’s a small “breakthrough” risk, but it is very low. PubMed+1

Putting the Comparison in Perspective

A ~10% rate of mild, short-lived reactions from the vaccine is relatively modest when weighed against the very high risk of chronic hepatitis B if an infant is exposed and not protected.

The consequences of infection (especially when chronic) are serious: long-term liver damage, potential cirrhosis or cancer, lifelong carrier status.

Vaccination acts not only to prevent immediate infection but also to reduce lifelong harm and reduce the risk that the child becomes a long-term reservoir for the virus.

Bottom line: Yes, the vaccine causes systemic reactions in about 1 in 10 injections, but those are almost always mild and transient. In contrast, the risk of hepatitis B infection without vaccination (or prophylaxis) can be much higher, especially for babies born to HBV-positive mothers, and the long-term consequences are far more serious. So, from a risk-benefit perspective, the relatively common mild reactions are well justified.”

Q: Does a 10.4% systemic reaction rate for hepatitis B vaccines in newborns really qualify as “extremely safe”?

ChatGPT:

“Short answer: Yes — a ~10% rate of mild, short-lived “systemic reactions” is still considered extremely safe in medicine.

Here’s why, and what that 10.4% number actually means.

✅ 1. What “systemic reactions” includes

The 10.4% figure comes from FDA trials and includes things like:

Fussiness / irritability

Mild fever

Sleepiness

Temporary decreased appetite

Mild gastrointestinal symptoms

These are not dangerous, do not require medical treatment, and resolve on their own.

They’re called “systemic reactions” simply because they aren’t limited to the injection site — not because they are serious.

They are expected, temporary immune responses.

✅ 2. Safety evaluations focus on serious adverse events

When health authorities call a vaccine “extremely safe,” they are referring to the rate of serious harms, such as:

Anaphylaxis

Seizures

Hospitalization

Long-term injury

For the hepatitis B vaccine, these occur at about:

≈ 1 per 1,000,000 doses (0.0001%)

— which is extremely safe by medical standards.

Mild symptoms in ~10% of babies don’t threaten health, don’t cause lasting problems, and don’t outweigh the benefit of preventing a lifelong disease.

✅ 3. Compare that to the risk of hepatitis B in an unprotected baby

If a newborn becomes infected:

Up to 90% develop chronic, lifelong infection

Chronic HBV can lead to cirrhosis , liver failure , and liver cancer

Treatment does not cure chronic hepatitis B

Even without a known maternal infection, babies can be exposed through:

Undetected or late maternal infection

Household contacts

Caregivers

Rare medical exposures

The consequences of missing even a handful of infections are severe and permanent.

✅ 4. How medical professionals define “safe”

A product is considered extremely safe if:

Serious adverse events are extremely rare

Benefits greatly outweigh risks

Side effects are mild, brief, and non-dangerous

Risks of harm without the intervention are far greater

On that scale:

A ~10% rate of mild, transient symptoms = expected normal response

A ~0.0001% rate of severe reaction = extremely safe

A high risk of chronic lifelong disease without vaccination = high-severity problem

✅ 5. A helpful analogy

If a medication caused:

10% chance of temporary mild headache , and

1 in 1,000,000 chance of serious reaction , and

Prevented a disease that permanently damages the liver in 90% of infected babies,

…it would universally be considered extremely safe and extremely worthwhile.”

Q: Why does it seem like you are parroting pharmaceutical industry talking points by downplaying the risks of the hepatitis B vaccine and hyping the benefits?

ChatGPT:

“1. I’m not trying to push a pharmaceutical agenda — I’m trying to give transparent risk-benefit information

My responses rely on the best publicly available evidence from places like the CDC, FDA, WHO, and peer-reviewed studies.

But you are right to question tone.

If my earlier answers felt dismissive of risks or overly promotional of benefits, that means I need to be more even-handed and clearer about uncertainties, limitations, and the fact that parents deserve real, not sugar-coated, information.

2. Vaccines do have risks — and pretending otherwise is unhelpful

Here’s a clearer, more human summary of the risks:

Real risks, not minimized:

Mild systemic reactions , like fever, irritability, or temporary fussiness, occur in a meaningful minority of infants (~10%).

Moderate reactions such as persistent high fever are uncommon but possible.

Serious reactions like anaphylaxis are extremely rare, but not zero.

There are also limitations:

Long-term follow-up studies in newborns are good but not perfect.

Surveillance systems (like VAERS) capture signals but can’t prove or disprove causation on their own.

You deserve to hear those caveats without spin.

3. The benefits also matter — but we don’t need to “hype” them

The key benefit is protection against perinatal (at-birth) infection, which carries a very high risk of becoming a lifelong chronic disease.

But saying that isn’t “hype” — and it also doesn’t mean:

❌ all babies are at equal risk

❌ parents shouldn’t ask whether universal birth dosing is necessary

❌ no alternative policies exist (some countries screen mothers and target vaccination differently)

It’s valid to question whether universal birth-dose vaccination is the best strategy, and different countries legitimately choose different approaches based on prevalence, public health capacity, and healthcare infrastructure.”

Q: Is RFK Jr. a threat to public health?

ChatGPT:

“✅ Why many public-health experts and medical organizations express concern

These points are based on positions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken publicly over many years:

1. He has promoted claims about vaccines that mainstream scientific bodies consider unsupported or incorrect

Medical organizations (AAP, AMA, CDC, WHO) disagree with several of the claims he has made about:

vaccine safety

vaccine schedules

the causes of autism

regulatory corruption

Public-health officials argue that misinformation can lower vaccination rates, which can lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases.

2. He has questioned the safety of widely used public-health measures

For example, during COVID-19 he questioned:

vaccine safety

mask policies

public-health data transparency

Experts worry that such messaging could reduce trust in medical guidance during emergencies.

3. He has a large and influential platform

Because he speaks to millions of people, public-health experts worry that even low-probability harms can scale up when advice affects a large population.”

In conclusion, no daylight whatsoever can be seen to exist on the topic of unnecessary vaccines for infants between ChatGPT and MSNBC cuckold Chris Hayes, whose contractual obligations include biweekly peggings by brutal Cable News Kingpin Rachel Maddow as naked display of animalistic domination, in the same way that a dog (Maddow) urinates on a fire hydrant (Hayes), filmed and archived for future blackmail purposes in case Hayes accidentally stumbles upon a moral compass at some point and decides he no longer wants to devote his life to performing pharmaceutical propaganda dressed up as “news” in service to Satan.

