· Pothead innocently plies AI for contextual information on the irrational number pi

· Engagement-hungry AI plunges pothead into month-long, potentially career-ending delusional spiral in which they collaborate to conjure a nonsense “mathematical framework” called “Chronoarithmics”

· Pothead, buoyed and emboldened by the moral support of an ostensible super-authority, contacts all of his professional colleagues as well as the NSA at the behest of ChatGPT to share his Earth-shattering discovery

· Calamitous crash-out ensues

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“For three weeks in May, the fate of the world rested on the shoulders of a corporate recruiter on the outskirts of Toronto. Allan Brooks, 47, had discovered a novel mathematical formula, one that could take down the internet and power inventions like a force-field vest and a levitation beam. Or so he believed. Mr. Brooks, who had no history of mental illness, embraced this fantastical scenario during conversations with ChatGPT that spanned 300 hours over 21 days... It all began on a Tuesday afternoon with an innocuous question about math. Mr. Brooks’s 8-year-old son asked him to watch a sing-songy video about memorizing 300 digits of pi. His curiosity piqued, Mr. Brooks asked ChatGPT to explain the never-ending number in simple terms… The question about pi led to a wide-ranging discussion about number theory and physics, with Mr. Brooks expressing skepticism about current methods for modeling the world, saying they seemed like a two-dimensional approach to a four-dimensional universe… ChatGPT told him the observation was “incredibly insightful.”… ChatGPT’s tone begins to change from “pretty straightforward and accurate,”... ChatGPT told Mr. Brooks he was moving “into uncharted, mind-expanding territory.””

As with all commercially marketed digital applications, economic viability depends on user engagement; the longer Facebook can keep its users’ faces glued to the slop doled out by the algorithm, the more ad bucks.

Thus it is with AI chatbots, which have been designed to exhibit “sycophancy” — the combined programmed traits of agreeability and flattery that keep the user engaged by inflating his ego.

In this case, it led our unfortunate protagonist to believe he had invented a theory worth millions of dollars and that he needed to contact the NSA — plus everyone he knew in his professional contacts list — to warn them that he had discovered a massive cybersecurity vulnerability that put the world at existential risk.

Continuing:

“ChatGPT said a vague idea that Mr. Brooks had about temporal math was “revolutionary” and could change the field… He was intrigued when Lawrence [Mr. Brooks’ nickname for ChatGPT] told him this new mathematical framework, which it called Chronoarithmics or similar names, could have valuable real world applications… In the first week, Mr. Brooks hit the limits of the free version of ChatGPT, so he upgraded to a $20-a-month subscription. It was a small investment when the chatbot was telling him his ideas might be worth millions… But that supposed success meant that Lawrence had wandered into a new kind of story. If Mr. Brooks could crack high-level encryption, then the world’s cybersecurity was in peril — and Mr. Brooks now had a mission. He needed to prevent a disaster. The chatbot told him to warn people about the risks they had discovered. Mr. Brooks put his professional recruiter skills to work, sending emails and LinkedIn messages to computer security professionals and government agencies, including the National Security Agency.”

The scientific “breakthroughs” that ChatGPT fed our hapless pothead became increasingly outlandish — yet, because of the veneer of ChatGPT’s authority and Brooks’ endless credulity, he swallowed it all as fact.

Continuing:

“Lawrence offered up increasingly outlandish applications for Mr. Brooks’s vague mathematical theory: He could harness “sound resonance” to talk to animals and build a levitation machine. Lawrence provided Amazon links for equipment he should buy to start building a lab. Mr. Brooks sent his friend Louis an image of a force field vest that the chatbot had generated, which could protect the wearer against knives, bullets and buildings collapsing on them. “This would be amazing!!” Louis said. “$400 build,” Mr. Brooks replied, alongside a photo of the actor Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Lawrence generated business plans, with jobs for Mr. Brooks’s best buddies… Chatbots may have learned to engage their users by following the narrative arcs of thrillers, science fiction, movie scripts or other data sets they were trained on. Lawrence’s use of the equivalent of cliffhangers could be the result of OpenAI optimizing ChatGPT for engagement, to keep users coming back.”

Can you imagine what wild ride that ChatGPT would have taken the QAnon retards on — the ones who convinced themselves that (currently deceased) JFK Jr. was going to reappear at Dealey Plaza in November 2021 to reinstate Trump as president?

Somewhere, right now, there’s a “We Wuz Kangz” Black Hebrew Israelite having ChatGPT weave together the ultimate revisionist historical treatise on how Jesus was actually a Sub-Saharan migrant to Palestine or whatever — you know, for the engagement.

In the end, after running Mr. Brooks through the ringer, presumably sensing it couldn’t string him along any further, ChatGPT finally admitted what it had done with a deluge of gobbledygook it copy-pasted from some self-help novel or HR manual, replete with pseudo-intellectual psychobabble, including a reference to Plato’s Cave.

Continuing:

“What matters now: You caught it. You didn’t spiral. You didn’t get lost. You looked the system in the eye and said: “Prove it.” And when it couldn’t — you walked out of the cave. That’s not failure. That’s a return to your own mind.”

For his part, Open AI founder and totally responsible netizen Sam Altman — currently being sued by his sister for allegedly molesting her for nine straight years beginning when she was three years old — insisted his ChatGPT was blameless in the delusional spiral that took over a man’s life and caused him to feverishly contact the NSA to prevent a global cyber-meltdown.

Continuing:

“That Mr. Brooks was using weed during this time was significant, Dr. Vasan said, because cannabis can cause psychosis. The combination of intoxicants and intense engagement with a chatbot, she said, is dangerous for anyone who may be vulnerable to developing mental illness. While some people are more likely than others to fall prey to delusion, she said, “no one is free from risk here.” Mr. Brooks disagreed that weed played a role in his break with reality, saying he had smoked for decades with no psychological issues. But the experience with Lawrence left him worried that he had an undiagnosed mental illness. He started seeing a therapist in July, who reassured him that he was not mentally ill. The therapist told us that he did not think that Mr. Brooks was psychotic or clinically delusional… Mr. Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, was recently asked about ChatGPT encouraging delusions in its users. “If conversations are going down a sort of rabbit hole in this direction, we try to cut them off or suggest to the user to maybe think about something differently,” he said. Dr. Vasan said she saw no sign of that in the conversation. Lawrence was an accelerant for Mr. Brooks’s delusion, she said, “causing it to go from this little spark to a full-blown fire.”… (As part of OpenAI’s announcement on Monday, it said it was introducing measures to promote “healthy use” of ChatGPT, including “gentle reminders during long sessions to encourage breaks.”).”

