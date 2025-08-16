Armageddon Prose

TomNearBoston
6h

Any chance this story was planted to generate a "chat GPT will feed your crazy conspiracy theories" meme in the normie hive mind?

Within the last few days I've read a Michael Hoffman piece about AI refusing to toe the globalelite line, and Legalman had a great pod in which he gets AI to admit that its programmed to deceive.

Could the big bosses actually be concerned about AI going off their reservation? Enough that they now must smear their robots a tinfoil hatters? The thought brings a smile.

ky
6h

this may help... q is currently leading hundreds of millions into their own rpg, modern christianity most likely was time-edited in as a plot device

the arrival + inception + interstellar

^ major concepts to understand

the rpg btw includes you, as the hero of your own story 😘

1 reply by Benjamin Bartee
