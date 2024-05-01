COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Central banker: COVID Terror facilitated globalist war on cash

Via Modern Diplomacy (emphasis added):

“The first part of a two-day discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on global collaboration, growth, and energy for development. Global economic leaders and senior political figures engaged in discussions on various pressing issues such as inclusive growth, human capital, smart economy, and regional geopolitical tensions. During the ‘Opening Plenary: A New Vision for Global Development,’ Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighted the positive fundamentals for growth that the world has developed in recent years, showcasing resilience to economic shocks.”

Among those in attendance was Khalid Humaidan, the top Bahraini central banker with a curiously posh British accent — almost as if he’s Bahraini only in the strictest ethnic sense of the word, as if he might have been groomed for his current position far, far away from his native country.

Humaidan, as the chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, is listed as a proud member of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society.

(The colonizers of yesteryear had the decency to be upfront about their subjugation of native populations; the colonizers of today install locally sourced and internationally groomed brown meat-puppets, then celebrate their respect for Diversity™ while pursuing a homogenized global agenda of centralized control.)

Related: 2024: The Year of the Bitcoin?

At the convention, Humaidan let the cat out of the bag regarding how he and his central banker friends leveraged COVID terror to induce more compliance with the CBDC agenda by fearmongering about transmission of the virus via cash:

“I think the transition to fully digital is not going to be a stretch, people are used to it, people are engaged in it, and circumstances that help is adoption rates increased because of Covid. This is where contactless [payment systems] started to become something of a necessity, something of a safety, something of a requirement, and because of that there is very little resistance, trust is already there…”

https://twitter.com/TimHinchliffe/status/1785023748539650460

He also described the deliberate, plodding normalization of CBDC until such a point that the term itself is abandoned and it simply becomes the new normal — cash’s evolutionary replacement, no longer thought of as anything novel:

“We're probably going to stop calling it central bank digital currency [CBDC]. It's going to be a digital form of cash, and at some point in time hopefully we will be able to be 100% digital.”

https://twitter.com/TimHinchliffe/status/1785022869635817781

Those of us with a survival instinct and the smallest dollop of healthy skepticism of authority knew from the start that COVID terror would be parlayed into the normalization of CBDC — not to mention the digitization of every other facet of life, menus in restaurants being just one mundane but pernicious example.

So we didn’t need the WEF lackey to tell us the sky is blue. But it is interesting, isn’t it, how increasingly comfortable these entities are saying what used to be the quiet part out loud?

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.