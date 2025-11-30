Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Pharma shill, cable news actress ‘very concerned’ about imminent CDC Hepatitis B summit

In an upcoming CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, the body will take on board the wildly logical case for not injecting one-day-old newborns whose mothers don’t have hepatitis B with a vaccine for the infection they don’t have that almost exclusively results from intravenous drug use and unprotected sex, neither of which are activities newborns typically engage in — activities that, if infants did partake of, would render hepatitis B the least of the concerns.

The Advisory Committee will also consider whether injected toxic adjuvants like aluminum contained in the hepatitis B vaccine are beneficial or potentially harmful for infants.

(I have explored the inanity of this practice at length elsewhere.)

Via STAT News (emphasis added):

“On Dec. 4, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to vote on whether to maintain the long-standing recommendation that all medically stable newborns who meet a weight threshold receive their first dose of hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth. Before the ACIP renders its decision on the birth dose, the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Vaccine Integrity Project, which my colleagues and I founded to safeguard vaccine use in the U.S. so that it remains grounded in the best available science, will conduct a comprehensive, transparent synthesis of the decades of data on it: its safety, its effectiveness, and its public health impact. We are doing this to ensure the scientific evidence is on the record, unfiltered and accessible to policymakers, clinicians, and the public alike. The birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine has, for more than three decades, served as one of the quiet triumphs of modern public health — a recommendation expectant parents can choose to protect their newborns. It has also been a target of anti-vaccine advocates.”

Related: Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

Eagerly handed a platform by pharma-funded legacy media, Sen. Bill Cassidy, MAHA’s senatorial nemesis — who, as the deciding vote, only pushed RFK Jr.’s nomination through committee based on a series of pledges that as HHS Secretary, he would uphold various Public Health™ orthodoxies that enrich the pharmaceutical industry at the expense of public health — is sounding the alarm.

Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

News actress Margaret Brennan tees the senator up: “Secretary Kennedy has this hand-picked panel of vaccine advisors, you know them as ACIP. They’re going to meet in a few days and potentially vote on changing the hepatitis B vaccine schedule for infants. That same vaccine advisory group is also considering the safety of vaccine ingredients like aluminum which would impact a number of childhood shots. This should matter for American parents. Are you comfortable with what they’re about to put to a vote?”

Sen. Cassidy declines to address the aluminum issue but expressed “concern” about raising the hepatitis-B-vaccine-for-infants question because his “medical practice focused on hepatitis B,” which is Senator-speak for “my colleagues and I made quite the small fortune injecting our customers with hepatitis B vaccines”:

“I’m very concerned about this. As it turns out, my medical practice focused on hepatitis B, and so we know that because of the recommended dose at birth of hepatitis B vaccine—recommended, not mandated—the number of children born contracting hepatitis B at birth or shortly thereafter has decreased from 20,000 twenty years ago to like 200 now. That’s effectively a clerical error. We have decreased the incidence of chronic hepatitis B by 20,000 people over the last two decades with this kind of recommendation. And by the way, if you’re infected at birth, you are more likely—95% likely—to become a chronic carrier. That vaccine is safe. It has been established. And these ingredients they’re speaking of have been shown to be safe. This is policy by people who don’t understand the epidemiology of hepatitis B or who’ve grown comfortable with the fact that we have been so successful with our recommendation. Now that the incidence of hepatitis B is so low, they feel like we can rest on our laurels. I’m a doctor and I see people die from vaccine-preventable disease. I want people to be healthy. I want to make America healthy. You don’t start by stopping recommendations that made us substantially healthier.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv