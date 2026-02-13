Armageddon Prose

J. Gan.
2h

Pam Bondi, installed to protect Isreal, no doubt now at all. Her connections go back far in this task likely making her part of the "sayanim" network.

Kent Clizbe
1h

"There were no heroes in this week’s Epstein hearing...."

Well, that's a swing and a miss!

Rep. Thomas Massie (R, KY) is a super-hero.

He's taking on massive entrenched interests--the Zio-pedo-AIPAC network of funders, the Zio-Trump handlers in the White House, the Zio-media, the AIPAC-run Republican establishment, and more.

He's attacked from all sides. Trump personally attacks him every day. The media, too.

And yet Massie perseveres. It's through Massie's perseverance that the law was passed forcing Zio-Blondie-Bondi to cough up the Epstein files. His perseverance forced the hearing. His perseverance is forcing daily revelations from the Epstein files.

So, yeah, there is a hero in this week's Epstein hearing, and in every positive development in the Epstein saga--Thomas Massie.

