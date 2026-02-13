Pressed about her department’s curious refusal to prosecute anyone in the Epstein files discussing diddling children and trading them amongst themselves like baseball cards at a recent Congressional hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi invoked the classic “but have you seen the stock market numbers?” pedophilia defense.

The very straightforward question posted to Attorney General Bondi: “How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?”

Related: AG Pam Bondi: Still-Unreleased Epstein Files to Be Redacted for ‘National Security’

This very basic question with a very basic answer invoked a hysterical meltdown from Bondi — possibly the most ham-fisted attempted deflection consisting of jumbled talking points in the history of sham Congressional hearings — which culminated in a total non-sequitur pivot to the impressive performance of the stock market:

“The Dow, the Dow right now is over, the Dow… is over 50,000 right now, the S&P at almost 7,000, and the NASDAQ smashing records, Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe.”

One, if one were inclined to waste one’s time, might try explaining to Attorney General Pam Bondi, in the same manner that one would condescend to a small child, the illogic of the Attorney General appearing before the House Judiciary Committee discussing the stock market in order to avoid answering a simple law enforcement question — but she might literally be too stupid to understand.

Of course, it doesn’t even matter; Bondi clearly got those talking points that she very clumsily rattled off from the Karine Jean-Pierre-esque binder her handlers, probably at the White House press shop, prepared for her and who ordered her to march out there and redirect attention to the economy and away from the elite pedophile money laundering and espionage network they knew she would be asked about.

A lot of these figures in the Trump orbit will, when backed into a corner, often put on their best impression of the kind of 2015-era scorched-earth rhetorical warfare that the president is so uniquely talented at.

The problem is that Bondi, like Kash Patel, just doesn’t have the stuff; she’s all thumbs.

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

It’s worth noting that, as previous public appearances have also confirmed, this woman is literally not in charge of anything. She’s a Fox News-style bimbo who looks good on camera, who is 100% going to end up at the network serving the Epstein class after she’s done serving the Epstein class in government.

It’s all in the family, as they say.

On a broader note, what is even the point of these Congressional hearings?

The Swamp creatures masquerading as the People’s representatives come armed with canned questions pre-written by their staffers and/or lobbyists for whatever industries own them.

The witnesses, for their part in the Kabuki theatre melodrama, come armed with canned answers pre-written by their staffers and/or lobbyists for whatever industries own them.

(Sometimes, as in the case of Pam Bondi invoking the success of the stock market to deflect from totally unrelated questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile network, those pre-canned answers are dumber than usual; nonetheless, they’re always pre-canned, designed to obfuscate rather than illuminate.)

Related: AG Pam Bondi Vows Federal Crackdown on ‘Hate Speech’

There were no heroes in this week’s Epstein hearing — certainly not Bondi’s co-star in the soap opera in the above-clip, Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler, a real-life version of Batman supervillain The Penguin.

There were no heroes to be found because the hearing was held in the Capitol building in D.C., a city that either compromises or purges heroes as a matter of course so that the literal and metaphorical rape of the nation can continue unmolested.

As Infowars host Harrison Smith pointed out on a show earlier this week, the stock market might actually have more to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile comrades than meets the eye at first blush, in that the unindicted co-conspirators are likely holding the global economy hostage as leverage to prevent any legal action.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv