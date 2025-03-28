“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

-Rahm Emanuel

What an interesting ancillary benefit of mass migration Kier Starmer has invented for himself — an excuse to further disarm the British people in the name of fighting mass stabbings, thereby furthering the terror they live under as, one by one, their means of self-defense are stripped away along with every other fundamental right formerly recognized in the West.

PM Kier Starmer on X: “Confirmed: Ninja swords will be banned by this summer.”

Via Express (UK) (emphasis added):

“The mother of a schoolboy stabbed to death by a thug armed with a weapon “of war” has welcomed a ban on ninja swords. Ronan Kanda, 16, was killed with a 20-inch blade just yards from his own in Wolverhampton in a case of mistaken identity. The Home Office on Thursday confirmed ninja swords will be outlawed, with anyone caught with one of the weapons facing six months in prison. Officials have also drawn up plans to increase the maximum penalty to two years behind bars.”

The migrants currently colonizing Britain, obviously, can be expected to follow the new ban as they are infamously law-abiding individuals with a deep respect for rule of law.

Tracking down who it was exactly that murdered a 16-year-old with a “ninja sword” and spurred the crackdown was difficult — as is always the case when the identity of the perpetrator is inconvenient to the narrative.

You’ll be shocked what the perps’ names were.

Spoiler: They’re not “George” or “Nigel.”

Via ITV News (emphasis added):

“A ban on ninja swords, campaigned for by the family of murdered Wolverhampton teenager Ronan Kanda, is set to come into force by summer. The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity, yards away from his home on Mount Road in Lanesfield in June 2022. Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, were sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 18 years, for Ronan's murder.”

