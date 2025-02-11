Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

‘Plus-Size Hoppers’ descend on Disneyland, lament fatphobic chairs with arms at theme park restaurant

It turns out the whole “Disneyland adventure for fat people” ruse was just an excuse to do group food porn in some disgusting theme park restaurant and complain about the chairs that they don’t fit in — for Equity™.*

*Of course, this isn’t about actual equity or whatever — clearly.

What it’s about is shameless heifers squatting on your face and making you lick their smegma-laden, diseased taints and pretend it tastes like molasses for the purposes of your humiliation and their edification.

It’s about cultural BDSM.

Eatingwell.com promotes pasta to drop visceral fat: ‘6 ‘Bad Foods’ You Should Eat to Lose Visceral Fat, According to Dietitians’

It also suggests popcorn to lose weight.

Via Eatingwell.com (emphasis added):

“Popcorn may not be top of mind when considering foods that aid in visceral fat loss, but compared to other popular snacks, popcorn can be an excellent choice. “One serving (about 3 cups) of plain popcorn contains approximately 4 grams of fiber, 22 grams of carbohydrates and 110 calories,” says Danielle Townsend, RDN. “Compare that to 3 cups of potato chips (approximately 30 chips) which contain 1 gram of fiber, 23 grams of carbohydrates and 225 calories.” These nutrient differences can have a significant impact when following a diet for weight and fat loss. “Foods lower in carbs and higher in fiber are associated with healthy weight loss and reduction of visceral and subcutaneous fat,” says Townsend. Popcorn is both higher in fiber and lower in calories than potato chips, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a crunchy snack while following a diet for weight loss.”

In addition to artificial coloring and vegetable oils, microwave popcorn also contains some bullshit called diacetyl that’s so toxic popcorn factory workers have to wear respirators on the job.

Via Food Republic (emphasis added):

“Workers at microwave popcorn plants began reporting negative effects on their respiratory health around 2000, with some falling so ill that they required lung transplants. Studies later showed that the vapors given off by diacetyl were causing serious respiratory tract damage and obstruction, giving workers a condition called obliterative bronchiolitis. This illness became colloquially known as "popcorn lung." By 2004, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) released guidelines for working with diacetyl, including recommendations for respirator use, increased ventilation in workspaces, routine breathing tests, and limits for exposure… government agencies like the NIOSH, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still allow diacetyl to be used in food items in the U.S.”

But the pasta suggestion takes the cake:

“Pasta is often one of the first foods many people avoid when attempting to lose weight or change their body composition. However, pasta and grains in general (specifically whole grains) can be an important source of fiber in the diet, which helps to increase satiety after meals. Daria Zajac, RD, LDN, recommends choosing a type of pasta that’s higher in fiber. “Opt to choose whole-grain or legume-based pastas to increase your fiber intake to support a healthy gut and to stay fuller longer,” she says. “The key is to choose heart-healthy carbs like whole grains, nonstarchy vegetables and fruits to promote health and long-term weight loss.””

Related: ‘Lab-Grown’ Meat Increases Blood Pressure, Inflammation, Depression: Study

Of course, if your goal is actually losing visceral fat (a hallmark of metabolic dysfunction), under no circumstances whatsoever is it advisable to eat pasta, which is pure unadulterated carbohydrate that turns straight into blood sugar.

This kind of stuff is, I guess, meant as permission for the fats who read it to justify their gluttony, who want to self-congratulate themselves for eating nonsense because some alleged internet authority told them it was a great idea.

‘Thinsplaining’

It’s frankly remarkable this term hasn’t been mainstreamed in Social Justice™ rhetoric long ago.

“Thinsplaining” — a variation of the cancer intersectional feminist invention of “mansplaining” — is when you explain to a fat, as a non-fat, that obesity is a health risk.

Let the obese cat lady with blue-rimmed glasses whose inflection goes up at the end of sentences even when she’s not asking a question fatsplain what thinsplaining means

Morbidly obese rapper f’gona cash in on ‘weight discrimination’ hate crime

Citing the unbearable strain this 489-pound behemoth would put on the tires of his modest coupe, a Lyft driver who refused his client is now the target of a multi-million-dollar lawsuit in Michigan, which classifies morbid obesity as a “protected characteristic.”

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“Detroit rapper and influencer Dajua Blanding, known by her stage name Dank Demoss, is suing Lyft after a driver refused to give her a ride, citing her weight. Attorneys for Blanding, who weighs 489 pounds, filed the lawsuit, claiming the incident, which occurred earlier this month, violated Michigan's anti-discrimination laws, which include weight as a protected characteristic… Michigan is the only state where weight is legally protected under anti-discrimination laws. The incident is part of a wider conversation about how much responsibility companies should bear when it comes to accommodating plus-size customers.”

In practice, what this means the onus is on you, the minimum-wage rideshare techno-slave, to draw up the Da Vinci-tier schematics of how you’re going to get this heifer in your Toyota Corolla or she’s f-gonna call up Jesse Jackson and get this civil rights litigation in full swing.

This is the Jabba the poor Lyft driver was supposed to fit into his sedan.

