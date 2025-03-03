Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Mega-fat in obscene leggings issues terroristic threats in Arby’s™ over curly fries, gets KO’ed

(I don’t actually know if this was Arby’s™ or some other trough that sells “curly fries.”)

In the most predictable case of FAFO in world history, a mega-fat in leggings fucked around.

Then she found out.

The salad-dodger lays down the gauntlet: “I ordered three fucking combos. You owe me three fries, three curly fries… Fix my shit or I will blow this whole motherfucker up!”

(Side issue: Why is this bitch wearing yoga pants when she can’t even see her feet, much less do a single sun salutation?)

The moral of this story is: under no circumstances is it advisable to antagonize a pack of diverse, feral minimum-wage fast food workers — especially when you’re outnumbered ten to one and visibly physically unfit — unless you are prepared for war.

Woolly mammoth on motorized cart gets hip stuck in grocery store door

We the victims of public education were lied to horribly; they’re not extinct after all.

On one hand, you have to genuinely feel bad for this individual and the immobility they experience, not to mention all the places they get stuck — particularly because she appears to be just your average fat going about her life and not an activist manufacturing a cause out of it.

(She might be an activist or one of those “My 6,000-Pound Life” reality stars, I’m not sure; there’s definitely a camera following her around.)

On the other hand, she can clearly walk, as demonstrated in the video when she wriggles her way out of the jam, albeit with herculean effort, and waddles into the parking lot.

Why she has no one in her life playing the drill sergeant, demanding that she walk her fat ass through the grocery store if that’s the only exercise she gets in a week instead of taking the easy way out and riding her stupid scooter around, I have no idea.

We call this in the psychological community “enabling” behavior.

(I don’t know why I wrote “we”; I’m not a part of the mental healthcare “community” and they wouldn’t have me on account of the things I have written on the internet anyway).

Exceptional CCP troll bot goes ham on ‘obesity hoes’

Wei Wu 吴伟 is the best troll bot to hit my X newsfeed since FloydAI, and this font of wisdom should be yours to cherish as well.

Her modus operandi is to dispense philosophical gems in horribly mangled, typically Asian English. One of her many targets is “obesity hoes”:

“IF YOU A OBESITY HOE STOP WEAR TIGHT LITTLE CLOTH COVER NO FAT START START XXXXL T SHIRT COVER ALL YOUR LOOSE FAT SHAKE ALL PLACE. I SEE YOUR FAT SHAKE, I VOMIT. DISGUST. MAKE EYE BURN MUCH. CREATION SHAME.”

Fat activist does Pizza Hut™ marketing disguised as #bodypositivity

You can almost feel her wheezing through the screen.

It just occurred to me after watching several of these videos that the degree of self-hatred that must be induced by editing images of yourself, over and over and over, alone at your computer, still frame after still frame, of you stuffing your facehole and your kids’ with techno-slop — all because you’re too lazy to cook or at least just by pre-made real food — must be discomfiting.

You know it’s gross and unhealthy, but you don’t want to alter your behavior.

As the cognitive dissonance mounts all the while, your nagging conscience forces you to dig deeper into your ideological #bodypositive safe space to try to counterbalance it, hopefully generating some sympathy from the online “community” you can rely on for comfort, who will nod their head at your TikTok productions with bovine-like approval.

Meanwhile, she’s all too eager to sacrifice her kids’ pancreases as collateral damage in the process.

New Social Justice™ -ism to identify anti-fat bigots

“Fatphobia” wasn’t getting the job done, apparently. So the fats invented a new, more inclusive term to describe the trauma inflicted upon the differently-sized communists: “fatmisia.”

Via Simmons University (emphasis added):

“You may be wondering why our guide uses the suffix "misia" instead of the suffix "phobia." If you've not encountered "misia" language before, you may also be wondering what it means. Well never fear! We are more than happy to explain this relatively new shift in language. The suffix "phobia" comes from the Greek word for "fear of," and so it denotes an intense aversion to the part of the word that precedes it (e.g. arachnophobia is a fear of spiders). Words like "homophobia" or "Islamophobia" are pretty recognizable, and most folks understand them to mean a position or perspective that is prejudicial and discriminatory against LGBTQIA+ identities and the religion of Islam respectively. The problem with using "phobia" terms as labels for prejudice is that there are folks who actually have phobias (real anxiety disorders in which someone experiences intense anxiety or fear that they're unable to control—Claustraphobia, for instance). So when we use terms like "homophobia," we are equating bigotry with a mental health disorder, which does several problematic things: It relies on and reinforces the harmful stigma against mental illness (see the Anti-Ableism and Anti-Sanism tabs to learn more); It inaccurately attributes oppression and oppressive attitudes to fear rather than to hate and bigotry; It erases an oppressive person's accountability by implying their actions and attitudes are outside their control. So since labeling oppression with "phobia" suffixes is harmful, many folks are exchanging them for "misia" suffixes instead. Misia (pronounced "miz-eeya") comes from the Greek word for hate or hatred, so similar to how Islamophobia means "fear of Islam," the more accurate Islamomisia means "hatred of Islam." (Similarly, descriptors such as "transphobic" and "transphobe" become "transmisic" and "transmisiac.")”

It turns out, making up a new term to demonize critics was all they needed to do!

My whole life has been a fatmisic lie!

I’ve seen the light, denounce myself as a deplorable fatmisists, and repent of my sins.

From now on, having understood the errors of my ways, I’m dedicating my life to #bodypositivity and the emotional welfare of differently-sized individuals of all stripes, but particularly BIPOC ones.

I hope you’ll join me, you fatmisiac bigot, in this journey of tolerance and affirmation.

Namaste.

