How what is ostensibly a pop-science publication became the filthiest reservoir of Social Justice™ tripe anywhere on the web is a mystery to me; Psychology Today makes HuffPost look alt-right.

Via Psychology Today (emphasis added):

“One might think that mental health professionals wouldn't hold anti-fat attitudes or negative weight bias*. Psychologists and mental health professionals are, in fact, ethically responsible for the health of our patients and for creating a nonjudgmental therapy environment that is free from societally based bias (Kinavey & Cool, 2019). Yet, that is not the case. . Weight stigma research consistently finds that healthcare professionals (including physicians, nurses, and dietitians) hold biased attitudes and beliefs about obese patients (Budd et al., 2011; Mold & Forbes, 2013; Puhl & Heuer, 2009). Healthcare providers often characterize obese individuals as unmotivated and noncompliant * * (Brown, Stride, Psarou, Brewins, & Thompson, 2007), blame them for their weight (Foster et al., 2003), and demonstrate implicit anti-fat attitudes (Vroman & Cote, 2010). Strikingly, patients themselves rank healthcare professionals as among the most common sources of weight-based stigma (Puhl & Brownell, 2006).”

*Wrong. I would hope that mental health professionals and health professionals at large would cling most bitterly of all demographics to “negative weight bias.” Informing their patients of best health practices regardless of social convention is literally their job.

**Unmotivated and noncompliant patients,” Exhibit A

Continuing via Psychology Today (emphasis added):

“Although few mental health providers are likely to endorse holding anti-fat attitudes and discriminatory weight-based behavior, they may communicate negative messages to patients indirectly through microaggressive behavior. Microaggressions are subtle, often unintentional expressions of negativity toward individuals due to their membership in a marginalized group… Common microaggressions included therapists who overly focused on their clients' weight, therapists who appeared to be less interested in clients because of their weight, and dissatisfaction with waiting room seating options.”

Fatphobic “seating options” appear to be a major preoccupation among the fats, which, alongside the brutal oppression inflicted by clothing companies and airlines vis a vis garments and seats not properly tailored to the human-walrus hybrid’s phenotype, is often cited as one of the most pervasive forms of micro-aggressive “weight discrimination.”

Via National Council on Aging (emphasis added):

“In many doctor’s offices, examination tables and gowns do not accommodate people of larger size. This is also true on many commercial airplanes, where seats will not fit an individual who carries significant excess weight. In this case, the passenger is often required to purchase two seats to sit comfortably during their flight.”

In addition to fatphobic airline/waiting room seats and normie fashion, suggesting a ketogenic diet also apparently qualifies as a fat microaggression.

By way of “Stop asking me if I’ve tried keto: Why weight stigma is more than just being mean to fat people,” via The Conversation (emphasis added):

“Recurrent and commonplace discriminatory acts that demean members of stigmatized groups are called microaggressions… With combined input from reports of lived experiences, expert testimony and large studies with diverse samples, we identified four main types of fat microaggressions… The built environment can also be a source of direct microaggressions, such as at sporting events, theatres or restaurants where the seats are not wide or sturdy enough… One type of direct microaggression that emerged as its own category in our analysis was clothing exclusion. Stores typically have far fewer options in larger sizes… The other specific type of direct microaggression that was prominent in the lived experience of fat people is something we call “benevolent weightism.” These are the often (although not always) well-meaning suggestions of diets.”

Mammoth heifer struggles mightily with human-sized leggings

Let us micro-aggress.

“There’s a difference between a big-assed woman and a woman with a big ass,” my grandfather likes to say. I believe he borrowed that quote from some old-school rock group.

Anyway, this one’s definitely in the second category.

https://x.com/JebraFaushay/status/1840392987915809073

