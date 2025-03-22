Everybody who watched MAGA born out of virtually nothing — with no institutional backing, which executed a hostile takeover of the rotted old guard of one of the two major parties and transformed it irrevocably — understands that what we’ve all been waiting for to really polish the movement off is the megalomaniacal CEO of a multinational globalist mega-corporation to ride in on his white horse and rescue us, the degenerate rabble, from our ignorance and deprivation.

“More billionaire social engineers running our lives, please,” has basically been the MAGA rallying cry from the start.

Right?

Or, maybe, we might consider to what we reduced the quintessential globalist blue-blood RINO family.

Low Energy Jeb! is never going to work again in elected politics no matter how many checks Larry Fink cuts him.

MAGA did that.

Granted, by 2015 I had hated the Bush dynasty for years and years, because I was privy to what Granddaddy Nazi Bush hand and later Daddy CIA Bush and then the younger cocaine-enthusiast Bush had been doing to America and the world for many decades, so the political culling of the Bushes and their crime machine was long overdue.

But, by last decade, enough of the electorate had finally come around to deciding they’ve seen enough corporatism and endless war and the surveillance state by then to really politically annihilate the establishment neoliberal GOP.

How curious, then, that the allegedly conservative-oriented New York Post is trying to forcibly rebrand Larry Fink as a MAGA hero, apparently suffering the delusion that the MAGA faithful will simply swallow the absurd lie if it’s expressed with the proper certitude and authority.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Larry Fink: MAGA Hero Yes, you read that right. The BlackRock CEO fat cat the political right had loved to hate has suddenly become the darling of the MAGA movement... After being the bane of conservatives everywhere for years, largely for his support of lefty ­Environmental Social Governance investing, Mr. ESG has become Mr. MAGA in the eyes of the Republican faithful. GOP critics, who tried to cancel BlackRock contracts in Red State America, are looking to back down.... He and the now-president remain close, an important plus in their Panama Canal dealings. Recall, it was Trump during his first term, meeting with bankers at the White House, who spotted Fink and said “Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.””

Now, it’s entirely plausible and not surprising that Trump, who is known to have a deep appreciation for wealth and elite social status, might be enamored of Fink.

But aside from a minority of cult-like members of the movement — who have proven they will literally parrot whatever the company line of the day is without question because Q or whatever intelligence operator told them to “Trust the Plan” — the MAGA base is not on the same page vis a vis Fink and never will be. And our bullshit meter has never been better-honed after years of propaganda designed to co-opt, and neuter, the movement.

In the entire article, no evidence that Fink is, in fact, a newfound MAGA sensation ever presents itself — no polling, nothing.

So what has allegedly turned Fink into a MAGA icon overnight, according to the Post?

The warm embrace comes “following his $22.8 billion purchase of ports from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, including, very importantly, two in the Panama Canal zone”:

“The deal is big in size and significance since those Panama Canal ports are now no longer run by a Hong Kong company and under Chinese control; they are now in the hands of a US corporation, something President Trump demanded upon taking office just weeks ago. “China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China,” the president said in his inaugural address, no less. “We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.”*... The Panama Canal connection is key, given its importance to the US economy and trade. The shipping lane was created around the turn of the last century by the US government; it slices through the five-mile isthmus to connect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. You didn’t have to go around South America to get to China and Japan, just through the Panama Canal. The US controlled the canal until 1977 when it turned it over to the government of Panama, and ever since, the relationship between the countries has been fraught. Panama was run by a drug trafficker, Gen. Manuel Noriega, whom in 1990 the US military arrested after a land invasion. More recently, the Panama tension surrounded the Chinese, increasingly our global nemesis, with canal access a means to exert its economic and military power.”

*The Panama Canal ports being on the Blackrock portfolio do not, of course, mean that “America” is in charge of them. Larry Fink has zero loyalty to America, despite being nominally American himself, nor will he exercise control over the ports for the benefit of anyone except himself and the globalist technocratic empire he’s constructing.

Indeed, the transfer of ownership from one massive multinational corporation to another — Blackrock has massive CCP ties amounting to trillions of dollars — will likely not move the needle even slightly in the average American’s favor.

The real Larry Fink —the reason we will own nothing and be happy, the reason CPS opened a child abuse investigation because you wouldn’t let your ten-year-old lop his testicles off for gender equity, the reason commercial airlines flown by diverse women keep falling out of the sky, the reason no one can afford a house — via Fox Business, 2023 (emphasis added):

“Larry Fink, CEO of investment firm BlackRock, is facing backlash over a 2017 comment admitting his company would “force behaviors” on inclusion efforts, amid a rise in pushback against companies making environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investments on behalf of everyday Americans. While sitting alongside former AmEx CEO Kenneth I. Chenault in a resurfaced 2017 New York Times interview, Fink revealed BlackRock would “force behaviors” on “gender or race” and threatened impacts to compensation if diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) standards weren’t met.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

