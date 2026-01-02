Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

‘Vax Pac’

“The voice of God is government.

In God we trust, sinners repent!”

-Bad Religion, Voice of God Is Government

As a young lad of twenty-four years, armed only with a wildly overvalued liberal arts degree from an unillustrious state school and desperate to do anything else besides wash dishes alongside a cast of illegal immigrants at the Roswell Road Jason’s Deli™, I took the ill-advised career step of pursuing employment on Craigslist.org, where hookers and thieves hawk their wares.

I ultimately found a position with a midtown firm that advertised itself as an environmental advocacy organization.

Why they were advertising positions on Craigslist, I wasn’t quite sure. But, again, desperate for anything besides slaving away in the back of a Jason’s Deli™, I was not about to look a gift-horse in the mouth.

At the orientation, what I came to understand, through the script the overweight and domineering female handler passed out to our group of twelve fresh gophers, is that we would essentially be door-knocking to solicit cash for the Georgia Democrat party under the guise of performing environmental advocacy.

The Party had apparently figured out that asking for money up front for whatever sleazebag was currently running for governor or whatever is a hard sale to make, but it becomes much easier if you dovetail the solicitation with an issue that the base cares about — in this case, clean rivers.

Such was the essence of the script (paraphrasing):

Democrat gopher: Hi. I’d like to talk to you about the environment.

Customer: Awesome. I love the environment!

Democrat gopher: Let’s save the Chattahoochee River together.

Customer: That sounds like important work!

Democrat gopher: Did you know that Republicans hate nature and want to destroy the Chattahoochee River?

Customer: No, I didn’t. That’s horrible!

Democrat gopher: Yes, they’re horrible people. But if you give us money, we’ll protect the Chattahoochee River from those Republican monsters. Barack Obama loves you and wants you to be happy.

Customer: Sold! Where do I sign?

All of which to say, nihil novi sub sole.

That’s Latin. It’s profound.

In the same vein, the inexorable Democrat dark money machine ActBlue recently opened up a new spigot for its grift, encouraging liberals on their fifteenth booster to help “debunk disinformation, support evidence-based science, and promote peer-reviewed research” by cutting checks to Democrat politicians, citing “attacks” on vaccines and the sacrilegious “decimation” of the vaunted Public Health™ agencies under the brutal reign of RFK Jr.

Via Vax PAC (emphasis added):

“When leaders ignore science and play politics with public health, everyone pays the price. Vaccines are under attack. The CDC, FDA, and all of our healthcare institutions are being decimated. Food safety has been abandoned. mRNA technology that could save someone you love from cancer has become the target of partisans. We need your help to fight back. Every gift fuels this fight. With your help, we can support courageous candidates*, reach more voters, share the truth, and hold leaders accountable. Government scientists and researchers cannot speak out without fear of retribution - but we can. That’s why we’re building one of the largest coalitions of scientists and advocates to fight back. Vax PAC is led by doctors, researchers, and activists working to change that by holding politicians accountable and advocating for policies that defend your access to medicine, protect medical research, and put your health above politics. Together, we can debunk disinformation, support evidence-based science, and promote peer-reviewed research.”

*”Courageous candidates” who dutifully parrot the pharmaceutical industry's talking points stuffed in their mouths by their handlers.

“Platform paid for by ActBlue” is the addendum at the bottom of the page, in fine print — ActBlue being the Democrat fundraising machine currently under investigation for elaborate fraud.

But don’t worry: Vax Pact “puts your health above politics.”

Like when they sic their dogs, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, on their political opponents.

Bernie Sanders, pharma tool, attacks RFK Jr.

These people purport to not understand how government works.

The president gets elected, the only nationally elected leader. He appoints whom he wants to run the executive branch, pending approval by Congress.

After he is approved by Congress, that cabinet member is not required to resign just because random Congressmen raking in pharmaceutical cash demand that he does.

