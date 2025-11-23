Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

RFK Jr.’s HHS recently slayed perhaps the most sacred of all Public Health™ sacred cows, updating its guidance regarding autism, vaccines, and the potential connection thereof.

Via Centers For Disease Control (emphasis added):

“Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy. HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links. This webpage will be updated with gold-standard science that results from the HHS comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism as required by the DQA.”

On cue, of course, the vaccine evangelists worshiping at the altar of pharma-funded The Science™, to which the peasants are meant to reflectively genuflect at all costs, including sacrificing their common sense, lost their collective minds.

Because these are adult children we’re dealing with, they apparently think if they photoshop giant red X’s in digital crayon over the CDC announcement, that will somehow sway public opinion in their favor — or else, which might just be their primary goal, gain clout with whatever industry interests might offer them a vaccine-pimping job for their subservience to the cause.

(My X feed, which has been hijacked by these goblins of late for some opaque reason, has inflicted upon me countless other posts of the same species, which I’ll spare you.)

“It’s now clear that information on U.S. government websites can no longer be trusted,” bemoans Krutika Kuppalli, MD.

“Information on U.S. government websites can no longer be trusted”?

Pray tell, what eroded that trust, Krutika?

I would humbly submit that you and your comrades did a pretty bang-up job of that yourselves.

These people act as if the Public Health™ authorities were not already held in absolute contempt, for good reason, long before RFK Jr. took over the HHS — a direct result of their own relentless siege on truth and decency over the preceding five years.

That “trust the authorities” ship sailed several years ago, Krutika, when you told everyone that an experimental gene therapy marketed as a vaccine would stop a pandemic — a pandemic, by the way, that The Science™ created illegally in the first place by funneling gain-of-function cash to dingy offshore labs and then engaging in a mass CYA operation and a massive censorship regime.

All of which is to say: not only should these people enjoy a large glass of “shut the fuck up” juice, they ought to be grateful they’re not all rotting in prison, which is where they belong, if not under it.

Instead, they insist on maintaining the façade of scientific and moral authority when they have none.

Their entire profession has proven itself worse than a failure — a deliberate attempt to subvert the “first, do no harm” Hippocratic Oath they swore to uphold.

Being not entirely sure why the opinion of a foreign medical journal’s editors should carry any weight for American domestic policy, in response to the CDC website update, the British Medical Journal regurgitated a litany of pro-industry talking points.

Via British Medical Journal (emphasis added):

“Leading medical research organisations and advocacy groups criticised the change* and sought to remind the public that decades of research had established no link between autism and vaccines. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Paediatrics, said, “Since 1998 independent researchers across seven countries have conducted more than 40 high quality studies involving over 5.6 million people. “The conclusion is clear and unambiguous: there’s no link between vaccines and autism. “We call on the CDC to stop wasting government resources to amplify false claims that sow doubt about one of the best tools we have to keep children healthy and thriving: routine immunisations.”… “The science is clear that vaccines do not cause autism. No environmental factor has been better studied as a potential cause of autism than vaccines,” the Autism Science Foundation said in a statement. Several former senior CDC officials—including the organisation’s former chief medical officer Debra Houry—said the change is the latest example of the growing politicisation of public health under President Donald Trump and vaccine sceptic health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr. “Public health communication must be accurate, evidence based, and free from political distortion**. Anything less erodes trust and puts lives at risk,” she said.”

*” Leading medical research organisations and advocacy groups” that take pharmaceutical industry cash in order to launder their propaganda as science.

**”Free from political distortion” they say! What a remarkable new standard they’ve established after five years (much longer, actually) of political distortion of science to serve their own ends.

The obvious question — aside from “have you no shame?” — is: why the hysterical blowback?

If the science is so clear, then more rigorous studies will only confirm what these people already assert as proven fact: that vaccines do not cause autism.

Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

