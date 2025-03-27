Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

RFK Jr. floats common-sense approach to bird flu mitigation, immediately smeared by Newspaper of Record

In the First World — growing up in Atlanta, I’m guilty myself — we enjoy the luxury of insulating ourselves from the more gruesome realities of life.

Our meat comes packaged neatly in plastic wrapping on aisle whatever, we buy it, cook it, and never think twice about where it came from before it ended up at Kroger.

The reality is that factory-farmed livestock go through hell — and all the more so, unnecessarily, when there’s an alleged virus that some Public Health™ goon can conjure a positive PCR test up for and then every bird gets the literal hose.

In addition to getting drenched in firefighting foam until they choke on it, the operators of these factory farms, under USDA orders, also throttle the heat in the warehousing facilities until they succumb to heat stroke.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“The highly lethal form of avian influenza circulating the globe since 2021 has killed tens of millions of birds, forced poultry farmers in the United States to slaughter entire flocks and prompted a brief but alarming spike in the price of eggs… Last year, the Department of Agriculture paid poultry producers more than half a billion dollars for the turkeys, chickens and egg-laying hens they were forced to kill after the flu strain, H5N1, was detected on their farms… The cullings are often done by turning up the heat in barns that house thousands of birds, a method that causes heat stroke and that many veterinarians and animal welfare organizations say results in unnecessary suffering.”

This industrialized killing operation would be cruel enough if it were necessary — but it’s not.

Since 2022, the government has been ordering American farms to slaughter every last chicken and then paying them public money as compensation to the tune of, at last estimate, almost 170 million dead birds.

This is the Land of Perverse Incentives.

In the intervening three years, the slaughtering has done nothing ostensibly to curb the alleged spread of the virus, as the killings have only intensified.

RFK Jr. recently floated the radical idea that we let nature run its course in the interest of furthering natural selection for immunity — an idea met with derision by the Newspaper of Record.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s top health official, has an unorthodox idea for tackling the bird flu bedeviling U.S. poultry farms. Let the virus rip. Instead of culling birds when the infection is discovered, farmers “should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds, and preserve the birds, that are immune to it,” Mr. Kennedy said recently on Fox News. He has repeated the idea in other interviews on the channel… Veterinary scientists said letting the virus sweep through poultry flocks unchecked would be inhumane and dangerous*, and have enormous economic consequences… Since January 2022, there have been more than 1,600 outbreaks reported on farms and backyard flocks, occurring in every state. More than 166 million birds have been affected*.”

*By “more than 166 million birds have been affected,” they mean “the government has ordered the extermination of 166 million birds as a prophylactic.” These birds never had bird flu; one must kill the birds in order to save them from the bird flu. The government is doing the “affecting,” but by framing it this way the paper allows the attribution of the affecting to be laid at the feet of some unseen, unknowable force of nature or whatever, thereby skirting any responsibility. This is a common rhetorical game these people always play to obfuscate the issue.

Allowing evolution/natural selection to do what it does and breed the strongest birds is “inhumane and dangerous,” you understand, whereas spraying them with firefighting foam through an industrial hose until they suffocate is humane.

After North Carolina public school force-vaxxed kid, Supreme Court allows lawsuit to proceed

Via The Carolina Journal (emphasis added):

“The North Carolina Supreme Court split, 5-2, in allowing a Guilford County teenager and his mother to pursue a forced COVID-19 vaccination lawsuit against the school system and the Old North State Medical Society. The decision Friday reversed lower court rulings against Tanner Smith and his mother, Emily Happel. The state Supreme Court's Republican justices agreed that a federal law did not protect the school system and medical society from legal liability. Democratic justices dissented.”

Of course the “Democratic” justices dissented.

Public schools get to do whatever they want to kids in neoliberal utopia. If they can sit trannies in mini-skirts with their ballsacks swinging freely in the wind in front of a bunch of captive kids to teach them how to liberate themselves from their genitalia, why shouldn’t they also be allowed to inject them with experimental drugs?

Continuing:

“Tanner Smith was 14 when he was forcibly vaccinated at a Guilford high school in 2021. Smith and mother Emily Happel argued in court that a clinic worker from the medical society administered the COVID vaccine against the teen’s will and without parental consent. Over Smith’s protests, the unnamed clinic worker is alleged to have said, “Give it to him anyway.” Lower courts have ruled that the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act protected both the school system and the medical society from legal liability.”

If we had a real country that hadn’t been fully compromised by corporate malfeasance, the unnamed clinic worker — and why can’t we know her name if she’s in the right? — who injected this kid against his expressed wishes, without parental approval, would have been put on trial way back in 2021 for child endangerment and/or attempted murder.

Continuing:

““[W]e are tasked with considering whether Congress intended the PREP Act to immunize state actors who forcibly vaccinate a child without his or his parent’s consent, thereby committing a battery and infringing their fundamental rights under the state constitution,” wrote Chief Justice Paul Newby for the state Supreme Court’s majority. “The PREP Act’s plain text leads us to conclude that its immunity only covers tort injuries. Because tort injuries are not constitutional violations, the PREP Act does not bar plaintiffs’ constitutional claims,” Newby wrote. “First, we agree that the state constitution protects a parent’s right to control her child’s upbringing, including her right to make medical decisions on her child’s behalf,” Newby wrote about the court’s support for Smith and Happel’s arguments. “[T]he constitutional right to full ‘custody and control’ over one’s minor children would ring hollow if it did not include the right to consent on the child’s behalf, as well as the right to seek a constitutional remedy when the State disregards the absence of that consent,” Newby added. “Our state constitution and caselaw have long implied the existence of the precise right plaintiffs claim here. We directly recognize it today.””

This is not overly complicated, no matter how hard progressives try not to understand the basic argument: if you aren’t in control of what is injected via syringe into your body (or your child’s body, which you have sole legal custody over), you are a slave, full-stop.

Continuing:

“The high court’s two Democrats dissented from the decision in Happel v. Guilford County Board of Education. “Self-described textualists and originalists have historically professed to avoid ‘turn[ing] somersaults’ to reach particular interpretations of the written law,” Justice Allison Riggs wrote. “The majority here should abandon any such pretense; through a series of dizzying inversions, it explicitly rewrites an unambiguous statute to exclude state constitutional claims from the broad and inclusive immunity ‘from suit and liability under Federal and State law with respect to all claims for loss’ established by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).”… Language in the federal PREP Act is clear, Riggs wrote. “That this plain and unambiguous language leads to what a judge might view as undesirable policy outcomes — or even unforeseen ones — is no reason to disregard congressional intent; to the contrary, it reinforces our duty to apply it consistent with its broad reach.””

In other words: “Congress said public schools under our jurisdiction can shoot kids up in violation of their constitutional rights and who are we to disagree? Did we take on oath to defend the Constitution or something?”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

