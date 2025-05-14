Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Corporate media insinuates RFK Jr. plotting to genocide autistic people

Throughout the course of this roller coaster of delusion, the crack MSNBC team of non-medical-professionals runs the gauntlet of pearl-clutching talking points, culminating in the wild insinuation that RFK Jr. is compiling a “registry” of autistic people to ultimately intern them in hard labor camps… or something.

(Why is it that we are exhorted to listen only to The Experts™, yet we’re expected to take a panel with not a single credentialed doctor, who all use upward inflections at the end of their non-question sentence that make them sound even dumber than they actually are, at face value?)

Molly Jong-Fast, outfitted in her Mao-inspired military fatigue communist pantsuit:

“The fundamental problem with RFK and with all of this is that it’s undermining American’s faith in vaccines… Right now, we have measles outbreak in Texas… and it’s sort of spreading… and you see the polling that people are less confident in vaccines,. And so much of the job that she’s going to take on as surgeon general is about messaging to the American people: like, get your vaccines… these are simple things, but it’s the fact that we don’t know if [Casey Means] even believes in these sort of medical norms is how we’re in trouble.”

“Medical norms” like informed consent, Molly? The thing that you threw by the wayside like a used sex crime victim at the first hint of popular resistance to the COVID-19 vaxx regime — that kind of medical norm?

Enter the colored cuckold of the panel to echo the “I’m an institutionalist” plea of disgraced news actor Brian Williams:

“There used to be a time when Americans would trust our institutions to be able to give us good healthcare advice or give us good science or give us good vaccine guidance. But now we don’t trust that, just in the same way we’re supposed to believe the Department of Justice is spying on us or that the Deep State is running the CIA or running the Department of Defense.”

Heavens to Betsy!

What kind of a tinfoil hat crackpot would believe the spy agencies under the DOJ, nearly fully devoid of any accountability whatsoever, that openly bragged about rigging the 2020 election, are not worthy of trust?

As the cherry on top of this neoliberal fruitcake, The Bulwark twink laments that RFK Jr. is “using people’s private information to make an autism registry”: “Medicare and Medicaid information is being used to put these people on a list and crack down on autism.”

Just in case there might be some confusion as to what The Bulwark twink is insinuating, his co-panelist erases all doubt, conjuring black-and-white photos of emaciated autistic children writhing in pain behind iron bars, in sensory overload, waiting for the sweet release of the gas.

“There’s no historical echoes there that we should be worried about, right?” another panel chimes in.

The surreal and ironic metaphysics of a panel of MSNBC narrative-humpers wondering aloud why no one trusts them anymore while literally doing the thing that makes people not trust them!

Scott Jennings had more or less the same conversation, divorced of the medical specifics, with another mainstream media apologist on CNN, who argued that the loss of trust in media is the product of Republican denigration of the “institution” rather than its abject failure to tell the truth about… well, anything.

“What the right wing is taking advantage of is finally the American people saying enough is enough. They're tired of feeling like the mass media screens out one viewpoint versus another in political coverage. They're tired of media institutions favoring one party over another. They're tired of narratives over factual stories. If I had any advice for 60 Minutes or anybody else, it would be: just cover the news and try to be fair about it and stop putting your finger on the scale, especially during campaigns. If you're CBS or any other news outlet, the reason that you have lost trust ought to be obvious to you, and the way to fix it also ought to be obvious to you, and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump and everything to do with the product. Just try to make a better product that appeals to more people. And the way you appeal to more people is by not crapping on half or more than half of the country because of their values and political viewpoints.”

The ultimate COVID hysteria Twitter archive, revisited

This wide-ranging bonanza of delusion and rancor includes observations from such luminaries on the nominal right as Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro who still, to this day, insist they be taken seriously.

The ideas to dispose of the unvaxxed include:

· Sending the unvaxxed to re-education camps

· Unplugging the unvaxxed from ICUs

· Shooting the unvaxxed

· Cynical appeal to religion: “Jesus would have gotten vaccinated”

· “Escalating exclusions” to “break their spirit”

… All from the self-professed liberal arbiters of morality, defenders of Public Health™.

#Neveragain

