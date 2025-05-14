Armageddon Prose

Kimberly
19h

We could absolutely pay off the national debt if we bought all the medical 'experts' & media talking heads for what they're worth, & sold them for what they think they're worth.

The Watchman
16h

Molly Jong-Fast, should actually do some research before spouting nonsense such as this:

“The fundamental problem with RFK and with all of this is that it’s undermining American’s faith in vaccines… Right now, we have measles outbreak in Texas… and it’s sort of spreading…" According to an aticle by Jon Fleetwood https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/two-states-with-greatest-mmr-vaccination. Texas and New Mexico have the highest MMR vaccination rate as well as the most cases, perhaps there is some causation, Ya think?

Linking your take today @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

© 2025 Ben Bartee
