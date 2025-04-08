Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Bill Gates glibly announces end of human labor ‘within the decade’

Via People (emphasis added):

“Artificial intelligence will likely replace doctors, teachers and more professionals within the decade, according to Bill Gates. While sharing his vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the Microsoft co-founder — who is one of the world’s most famous businessmen and philanthropists — said that soon, humans won’t be needed “for most things.””

At one point in his appearance on late-night comedy (loosely defined) hawking his book, Gates makes the previously reported admission that, back in the Microsoft heyday, for the sake of productivity, he stalked his employees by memorizing their license plate numbers and inspecting the parking lot daily to ascertain when they came and went from work — an insight into how he views his employees, and all of humanity by extension: resources to be farmed to their maximum extent.

Because he’s barely human, it probably never occurred to him not to advertise his psychopathy on national television on account of how it would portray him.

Continuing:

“"So the era we've come to is sort of the vision that computing was expensive and it basically became free,” Gates said. “The era that we're just starting is that intelligence is rare, you know, a great doctor, a great teacher. And with AI, over the next decade, that will become free. Commonplace, you know? Great medical advice, great tutoring.” “And it's kind of profound,” the tech billionaire continued, “because it solves all these specific problems, like, we don't have enough doctors or, you know, mental health professionals.” But, he explained, this so-called influx of intelligence also “brings with it so much change,” begging questions like, “What will jobs be like?” and “Should we just work like two or three days a week?”* Along with an increase of AI across professions, the Microsoft co-founder also envisions a diminished role for humans, he told Fallon, 50. “I mean, will we still need humans?” Fallon asked, to which Gates replied, “Not for most things.””

*Given what we know about how Gates treated his Microsoft employees — along with every other misdeed America’s top demon masquerading as a humanitarian nerd has ever committed — who really believes that Gates’ end-goal is to eliminate the five-day work-week and usher in an era of luxury and self-fulfillment for all of Earth’s people?

Not gonna happen.

What is going to happen is mass depopulation once the economic reliance on human labor is dispensed with.

OpenAI-federal government collaboration in full swing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — currently being sued by his sister for allegedly molesting/assaulting her for nine years between 1997 and 2006 — will very soon be (officially) in the business of running the operations of state.

This is obviously going to end very well for all human parties involved.

Via Chief Data Officer Magazine (emphasis added):

“OpenAI has recently introduced ChatGPT Gov, a specialized version of ChatGPT designed to be used by the U.S. government. Government agencies in the U.S. will be able to deploy ChatGPT Gov within their Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud using Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. According to OpenAI, self-hosting ChatGPT Gov allows agencies to better manage security, privacy, and compliance needs, including stringent cybersecurity frameworks like IL5, CJIS, ITAR, and FedRAMP High. “By making our products available to the U.S. government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good*, aligned with democratic values, while empowering policymakers to responsibly integrate these capabilities to deliver better services to the American people,” OpenAI said in a blog. ChatGPT Gov offers many of the same features as ChatGPT Enterprise, including conversation saving and sharing, file uploads, CustomGPTs, and access to GPT-4o for text, coding, and image interpretation.”

*OpenAI — a for-profit corporation that is not actually open source, despite its name and intensive branding exercises — you’ll be made to understand, is a philanthropic organization designed to “serve the national interest and the public good.”

Look at these three hobgoblins — the Japanese Hobbit tech-banker, the megalomaniac who literally owns 98% of a Hawaii island, refuses to offer any assistance to the Maui wildfire victims, and very possibly had a hand in burning it down to make way for another vacation home, and the alleged incest-diddler.

Are we to believe these are the heroes we need to usher in utopia?

Sam Altman’s OpenAI says yes.

Via OpenAI (emphasis added):

“Agencies can deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud on top of Microsoft’s Azure’s OpenAI ⁠(opens in a new window)Service. Self-hosting ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as stringent cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High). Additionally, we believe this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI’s tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data. Use of ChatGPT Gov is subject to our usage policies, like other OpenAI services… ChatGPT Gov reflects our commitment to helping U.S. government agencies leverage OpenAI’s technology today. We continue to work toward FedRAMP Moderate and High accreditations for our fully managed SaaS product, ChatGPT Enterprise. We are also evaluating expanding ChatGPT Gov to Azure’s classified regions⁠(opens in a new window).”

The Trump administration recently set a hard 200-day deadline for the creation of a ”web-based repository of AI procurement tools” for use by the government.

If all goes according to plan, we may meet our new AI government overlords by the end of year, which we should obviously be starry-eyed about, and thankful for.

Via FedScoop, April 4 (emphasis added):

“The White House Office of Management and Budget released a pair of memos to provide agencies with guardrails for how they use and purchase artificial intelligence in the government, replacing Biden administration guidance but maintaining some of the same structures. Both memos, which are dated April 3, represent some of the first major policy actions President Donald Trump has taken on the government’s use of AI. Trump began his administration by rolling back former President Joe Biden’s AI executive order and later issuing one of his own that called for an AI action plan and a review of the previous administration’s work on the technology. Specifically, the order included directions to revise the Biden OMB’s AI governance and acquisition guidance. The first new memo (M-25-21) provides guardrails for use and replaces Biden’s directive on the same topic (M-24-10). That document states agencies are to focus on three priorities when accelerating the federal use of AI — innovation, governance and public trust — which align with an executive order on the technology from the first Trump administration… It also sets a 200-day deadline for the General Services Administration and OMB to create a web-based repository of AI procurement tools, which was suggested but not given a specific timeline in the Biden-era memo.”

AI, programmed by sociopaths, in charge of a $2.6 trillion budget and 5,000 nuclear warheads.

Utopia, here we come!

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

