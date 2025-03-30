Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Corporate media resurrects ivermectin playbook, blames alleged Vitamin A poisonings on ‘disinformation’

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Doctors treating people hospitalized as part of a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico have also found themselves facing another problem: vitamin A toxicity. At Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, near the outbreak’s epicenter, several patients have been found to have abnormal liver function on routine lab tests, a probable sign that they’ve taken too much of the vitamin, according to Dr. Lara Johnson, pediatric hospitalist and chief medical officer for Covenant Health-Lubbock Service Area… US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has centered his response to the outbreak on vitamin A, even suggesting in a Fox News interview that it could work “as a prophylaxis.””

*“Several patients have been found to have abnormal liver function” somehow equals “vitamin A toxicity due to misinformation,” according to CNN and their crack Expert™ sources.

But, one discovers easily, viral infection itself — along with dozens of other potential culprits — causes abnormal liver tests.

Via JHEP Reports (emphasis added):

“Several mechanisms may explain liver biochemical abnormalities during non-hepatotropic viral infection, but the leading theory is that liver injury is immune mediate, resulting from molecular mimicry between viral and hepatocyte antigens.. Abnormal liver tests correlate well with low albumin levels as well as with other markers of disease severity, such as CRP and that in most infected patients with abnormal liver tests, the impairment is mild and is not virus specific.”

Furthermore, there are specific blood tests to check for vitamin A levels aside from liver function tests.

Why didn’t the hospital run these tests to determine if the alleged liver abnormalities were actually caused by vitamin A overdose rather than a viral infection itself or any other of a dozen potential causes?

Via Healthline (emphasis added):

“Hypervitaminosis A can be diagnosed using blood tests to check your vitamin A levels. Most people improve simply by decreasing their intake of vitamin A… Your doctor will start by asking you about your symptoms and medical history. They’ll also want to know about your diet and any supplements you’re taking. Your doctor may order blood tests to check the levels of vitamin A in your blood as well.”

Bloated pharma whore Peter Hotez weighs in : “Some measles patients in West Texas show signs of vitamin A toxicity, doctors say, raising concerns about misinformation”

A very cursory web search, for the record, turns up a cornucopia of research and recommendations from the medical associations — ones that the corporate media would typically hold up as godlike authorities — regarding the usefulness of vitamin A for treating measles.

Via National Foundation For Infectious Diseases (emphasis added):

“The management of patients with measles also includes provision of vitamin A for reducing complications and mortality. Vitamin A deficiency affects the severity of measles, delays recovery, can lead to measles-related complications, including blindness, and is associated with a higher rate of deaths. Vitamin A has been recommended for decades by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for hospitalized children with measles. However, recent studies show that vitamin A has not been used appropriately to treat US children with measles—either by not using vitamin A at all or by using insufficiently low doses.”

Francis Collins ‘fears for the future of science’

He’s also still pimping the line that COVID-19 emerged from a natural penguin-on-bat interspecies gang rape or whatever.

Via TIME (emphasis added):

“I've been increasingly concerned about the polarization of our society, and that goes back even before COVID. But COVID brought it out in a particularly troubling way, where information that might have been lifesaving, such as the use of the vaccines, did not always land with people who had already been influenced by lots of other misinformation*, or even disinformation, coming from social media, cable news, and sometimes politicians. So when I stepped down as NIH director, I began the effort to try to put together a book called The Road to Wisdom. It focuses particularly on the topic of truth: that there really is such a thing as objective truth. A society that decides truth is just how you feel about it, and that alternative facts are okay, is heading into a very dangerous place. And it feels like that's sort of where we are.”

“Influenced by misinformation,” you say?

I somehow don’t recall Francis Collins bringing that same energy when his own colleagues lied, repeatedly, for years, with no pushback from the government at large or the mainstream so-called news media, about the origins of the pandemic, the efficacy of the shots they called “vaccines,” or the rules they invented out of thin air like “six feet to stop the spread.”

No amnesty, now or ever.

Retirement or not, future pardon or not, I and my ideological kindred will hound you, Francis, until the end of your miserable existence here on Earth and hope that God sorts you out thereafter once you pass the veil.

WebMD COVID vaccines

Via Web MD (emphasis added):

“Vaccinated children are much less likely to develop “long COVID” than are unvaccinated children, according to a new study that researchers hope will convince parents to keep kids’ immunizations up to date. Many parents don’t get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 because pediatric cases are generally mild. But the study of post-COVID condition (PCC), as scientists call long COVID, supports continued vigilance*, researchers say.”

*”Continued vigilance” being a euphemism for “continued terror.”

Continuing:

“The new study looked at children ages 5 to 17 in four states from July 2021 through May 2023. If they’d been vaccinated prior to infection, their chances of developing one or more PCC symptoms were reduced by 57%... Of the 622 children who had at least one positive COVID test during the study period, 28 (5%) reported PCC symptoms and 594 (95%) didn’t report any during the follow-up period.”

This is how you know it’s bullshit: of all the previously healthy children you know and see around, how many do you know of in your personal life who have experienced “long COVID”? Is it anywhere approaching 5%?

Lived experience always trumps rigged studies sponsored by the Public Health™ establishment.

Then the punchline: “Of the children with PCC in the study, 57% had been vaccinated.”

I had to read that line, and reference the actual study, to make sure I understood correctly that, in a study allegedly finding that COVID vaxxes are “crucial” for kids so they don’t get Long COVID, 57% of the kids with Long COVID were actually vaxxed.

That’s called The Science™, boys and girls, and it’s beyond reproach.

