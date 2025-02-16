Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Things are moving fast.

NIH gargoyles dropping like flies after RFK Jr. HHS coup

Via StatNews (emphasis added):

“Michael Lauer, deputy director of the National Institutes of Health’s extramural research, will leave the agency at the end of the week. News of Lauer’s departure comes one day after Lawrence Tabak, the agency’s longtime second-in-command, retired, a move several agency sources described as “sudden” and “abrupt.” The NIH is led by one agency director and five deputies. With Lauer’s departure, two of those deputies have left in as many days.”

Inshallah, if the other three deputies try to dig their heels in and hold onto their meal ticket, RFK Jr. will dispense of them by force, gut the entire middle management of the agency, and refer all of their names over to Pam Bondi’s office for criminal investigation.

From Mike Lauer’s perch as “extramural research director,” he was a hardcore vaxx and lockdown pimp. Because he was a good boy who played along, he’s sure to cash in on all of his Public Health™ “service” wherever he ends up, which will probably be on the board of Pfizer.

However, a jail cell where he awaits his treason prosecution without bail would suit him much better than a cushy pharma gig.

CDC morale ‘plummets’ to all-time low

Let’s break out our tiny violins for the aggrieved CDC “civil servants” also on the chopping block.

Via NPR (emphasis added):

“Staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on edge this week, as rumors of job cuts circulate. Employees are bracing for a significant reduction in the work force that appears to be targeting those with the fewest worker protections… CDC staff who've gone through other administration changes say the transition has been unlike anything they've experienced before, with "fewer meetings, fewer requests for information," and little attempt to understand how things work… "It is extremely difficult and traumatizing for federal staff to see reporting on this as if it is doable and legal," the former employee who requested anonymity told NPR. "The CDC staff I know and have worked with for more than 25 years are dedicated public servants and don't deserve to be mistreated in this way."”

Obscene NIH Fauci shrine gets the axe

The suburban D.C. wine moms who littered their yards with “Thank You Fauci” signs during the pandemic aren’t going to appreciate the treatment their revered little goblin is getting via DOGE.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services canceled a museum exhibit for Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said on Friday… In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon, DOGE said that Health and Human Services canceled 62 contracts worth a total of $182 million in the past two days, including a contract over $168,000 for an exhibit for Fauci at the NIH museum.”

Eat your heart out, pharma whores; 2022 has come and gone; it’s a new day.

