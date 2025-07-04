Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

4 th of July: A retrospective

Let us never forget that, four years ago, The Brandon Entity’s handlers got it hopped up on enough intravenous amphetamines to deliver perhaps the most ironically totalitarian message in history: if you shut your mouth and comply hard enough, then maybe the benevolent technocrats would permit small backyard gatherings to commemorate liberation from the boot of an unaccountable monarchy.

Trump CDC Director fawns over COVID shots

Susan Monarez, Trump’s nominee for CDC Director, in recent Congressional testimony, offered nothing but reservation-free enthusiastic embrace of the COVID shots:

“The FDA has, in the production of the COVID-19, had approved the mRNA vaccines as safe and had demonstrated efficacy associated with them… We can have the confidence that we can put it in ourselves and our children and our family members.”

An interesting take for an ostensible MAHA appointee, no?

Even more interesting in that regard is her background.

Via CDC (emphasis added):

“Dr. Monarez comes to CDC from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), most recently serving as deputy director of ARPA-H since January 2023. Prior to joining ARPA-H, Dr. Monarez led high-impact initiatives focusing on the ethical use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support improved health outcomes, novel approaches to addressing affordability and accessibility in healthcare, expanding access to behavioral and mental health interventions, ending the opioid epidemic, addressing health disparities in maternal morbidity and mortality, and improving the country's organ donation and transplantation programs. Dr. Monarez served at the White House in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and on the National Security Council, leading efforts to enhance the nation's biomedical innovation capabilities, including combating antimicrobial resistance, expanding the use of wearables to promote patient health, ensuring personal health data privacy, and improving pandemic preparedness. She has also held leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security and has led numerous international cooperative initiatives to promote bilateral and multilateral health innovation research and development.”

Translation: Susan Monarez is a Deep State goblin of the highest order.

The CIA-run Washington Post loves Monarez.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

“Susan Monarez might end up being one of the most important people in President Donald Trump’s administration. As acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the nominee to hold the position permanently, she has the power to frustrate the anti-vaccine agenda of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Based on her performance at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, she might just be up to that task. Monarez was nominated after senators balked at the anti-vaccine positions of Dave Weldon, Trump’s first choice for the job. She would be the first person without a medical degree to fill the role, but she is a well-respected scientist with a doctorate in microbiology and immunology. She also served as deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Most important, she has no record suggesting she subscribes to the vaccine skepticism that Kennedy and many of his newly appointed allies at the CDC have expressed. “I think vaccines save lives,” she said at her confirmation hearing. She also defended mRNA vaccines, the technology that was used to quickly develop shots against the coronavirus, as “safe” and insisted she has “no a priori prejudices against mRNA platform or any other approach that is being taken to develop vaccines.”… The Senate should confirm her, and fast. Monarez, meanwhile, needs to recognize the burden she is accepting. Being CDC director is not an easy job, even in less contentious times. Having to report to Kennedy makes it incalculably harder. Lives will depend on whether Monarez resists Kennedy’s efforts to make America sick again. If she’s not willing to do that, she should step aside.”

Watch her weasel her way out of criticizing Anthony Fauci for leveraging his position of “public service” to orchestrate a smear campaign against lab leak proponents.

What is this nonsense?

Who put her up for this job?

This is not the kind of career Deep State bureaucrat that MAHA voted for to be put in charge of the CDC.

TV doctor: We don’t have time to talk about vaccines with patients

“The move toward quote-unquote shared decision-making, that we should be having conversations in a lot of cases on whether families should or should not be getting vaccinated, when previously it was very clear what families should be doing to get vaccinated… When I hear from clinicians… across the country, they say… ‘We don’t have enough time in a quick 15-minute visit to engage in these kinds of conversations when previously it was crystal-clear.”

Translation: “Shut your stupid mouth and take your injection, peasant. Do you not see my neatly starched white coat? That means I’m better than you.”

MASSIVE 1.3-million-woman study links COVID shots to decline in successful pregnancies

Via International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine (emphasis added):

“In this study, we used simple descriptive statistics and data visualization to analyze summary COVID-19 vaccination and birth data for all women in the Czech Republic aged 18–39 years and found that at least from June 2021 to December 2022, monthly numbers of SCs [successful conceptions] per 1000 women were markedly lower for women vaccinated before SC compared to those that were unvaccinated before SC. Furthermore, the contribution of women vaccinated before SC to the total monthly rate of SCs was substantially lower than expected according to the proportion of vaccinated women in the total population of women. A sharp fall in birth rates has been reported in many countries following the COVID-19 pandemic and has been associated with economic instability, social inequality, and the stringency of pandemic-related social restrictions.”

Early-pregnancy miscarriage rates elevated in vaxxed women, study finds

Via Trial Site News (emphasis added):

“Researchers retrospectively examined 156 SARS-CoV-2–positive pregnant women from two public hospitals in the Valencian Community between 2020 and 2022. Among them, 45 women (28.8%) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine—mostly Pfizer-BioNTech (67%) or Moderna (24%)—prior to infection… While most findings support the protective role of vaccination, the study quietly reports a concerning anomaly: Among vaccinated women infected in the first or second trimester, 5 miscarriages were observed (10.4%), compared to only one miscarriage (2.7%) in the third trimester. This translated to an elevated miscarriage risk ratio (R=18.5; 95% CI 2.38–144.2; p < 0.001)—a figure that, although derived from a small sample, warrants follow-up in larger prospective studies. By contrast, no miscarriage difference was noted across trimesters among unvaccinated women. Notably, no causal inference was made, but the statistical signal—especially given the study’s framing in support of vaccination—raises the need for more robust trimester-stratified safety analyses.”

COVID-19 decimates egg supply in rats, per study

Via Vaccines (emphasis added):

“This study aimed to elucidate the effects of messenger RNA (mRNA) and inactivated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines on ovarian histology and reserve in rats… Our findings suggest that both mRNA and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines may detrimentally impact ovarian reserve in rats, primarily through accelerated follicular loss and alterations in apoptotic pathways during folliculogenesis. Given these observations in a rat model, further investigations into the vaccines’ effects on human ovarian reserve are needed.”

Against that backdrop, let us never forget the corporate state media criminals who bullied pregnant women to get injected now using lies and fear porn:

“Pregnant women need to get vaccinated. We need you to be fully vaccinated. We need you to do it now .

