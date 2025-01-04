Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Canada medically suicides white natives at wildly disproportionate clip

Via CBC (emphasis added):

“More than 15,000 people received medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2023… The report said natural death was "reasonably foreseeable" in about 96 per cent of people who went on to receive MAID. It also the median age of recipients was about 78, and that cancer was the most frequently cited medical condition, at 64 per cent. Health Canada said the report was the first to track the race, ethnicity or cultural identity of MAID recipients. The statistics show 96 per cent of recipients identified as Caucasian, while East Asian was the second-most prevalent ethnic identity, at 1.8 per cent.”

As a few readers noted in the comments section of a prior article I penned elsewhere regarding this report on the racial politics of MAID, even if the neoliberal Canadian government didn’t have a hard-on for killing white people, which it objectively does — for various reasons I have explored elsewhere, most prominently because European cultures with a history of personal liberty and limited governance and established, independent middle-class wealth are more difficult to control than others— it is forced to proceed this way anyway because everyone knows that, were the shoe on the other foot, if it were 96% BIPOCs getting the needle, the Social Justice™ mob would be out in the streets burning down buildings for racial Equity™ and Trudeau would be in even bigger political shit than he already is.

The transhuman technocrats will, of course, come for everyone in the end — it’s not like they harbor true love for any human regardless or ethnicity or moral qualms — but they’ll start with the whites.

Exposé: The Science™ used public money to trans monkeys, rats in brutal experiments

… The ultimate goal being, of course, to roll out the tranny “medicine” on American children for Equity™.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

“A new White Coat Waste Project analysis of federal spending uncovered over $10 million in taxpayer-funded grants currently being wasted to create transgender mice, rats, and monkeys in university labs… In the tax-funded experiments, mice, rats, and large animals underwent invasive surgeries and hormone therapies to mimic gender transitions in painful and deadly experiments… The transgender animal experiments were paid for in part by millions in taxpayer-funded DEI grants… The experiments were approved and funded by the NIH and USDA, and millions more are being funneled from federal grants to similar projects… Immediately following WCW’s revelations, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Senate Caucus Chair Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called for these projects to be defunded.”

NIH to ‘double-check’ studies ahead of Trump takeover

Of course, they’re not going to publicize the findings of their replication studies of publicly-funded studies that they will conduct using even more public money, as that would “limit the appeal and value” of the work, as explained by the so-called Center for Open Science (COS).

Democracy™ in action, folks.

Via Science.org (emphasis added):

“Earlier this year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) made an unusual offer to many of its 37,500 principal investigators: If you have a laboratory study you think could have a major impact on health—such as a mouse experiment testing a possible heart disease drug—we may pay for a contract lab to repeat the work to make sure it’s solid. Only a few people applied to the pilot phase of NIH’s initiative, which is finalizing its picks for the first handful of studies this month. But its leader at NIH says it has enough participants to study the feasibility of the program, which has the support of Congress and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head NIH, Stanford University health economist Jay Bhattacharya. He recently told The Wall Street Journal that replication studies should be “a centerpiece of what the NIH does.” The initiative comes with a big caveat: The agency has no plans to make the resulting data public. That “limits the appeal and value,” says Tim Errington of the Center for Open Science (COS), a nonprofit that supports replication studies. Still, he says, the pilot “is a step in the right direction.””

Translation: “We’ve been peddling pseudoscience via rigged studies sponsored by our pharmaceutical patrons for years now and we’re about to get found out when the new administration takes over, so we’ve got to make it look like we’re being proactive about correcting it so we don’t get strung up like the Nazi doctors did at Nuremberg.”

