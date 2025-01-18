Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Report: Trump transition team sacks two ‘anti-vaxxers’ specifically over vaxx views

If true, not welcome news at all.

Via Wall Street Journal (emphasis added):

“Two vaccine skeptics who had been advising Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as he prepares to become health secretary have been sidelined by Trump transition officials, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring a split over immunizations in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Adviser Stefanie Spear and lawyer Aaron Siri had asked prospective administration hires about their beliefs around vaccines even if they were interviewing for posts that had little to do with immunizations, people familiar with the interviews said. Kennedy, whose hearings to lead the Department of Health and Human Services could start on Capitol Hill as early as next week, also lobbed questions related to inoculation, the people said. The questions were different from those asked in separate meetings with President-elect Donald Trump’s staff, according to some of the people. Trump’s team asked about topics traditionally important to conservatives, such as the size of government and deregulation. Siri is no longer advising the presidential transition, a transition spokeswoman confirmed, and people familiar with the matter said his vaccine stances played a role. Spear, who had told others she would be Kennedy’s chief of staff, was passed over for that post in favor of a veteran of the first Trump administration—in part because of her vaccine priorities and in part because of her lack of experience, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Gates and Trump convene for reportedly very congenial meeting

While “anti-vaxxers” are reportedly getting the boot from Team Trump because the issue is a “political loser,” per insider sources familiar with the drama, Trump is seemingly very open to the insights that Bill Gates has on offer.

It sounds like they had a wonderful time together.

Was the dinner really as flirtatious as Gates claims? We can’t know for sure because he is a psychopathic liar posing as a heroic nerd whose utterances can’t be taken at face value, and Trump hasn’t made any statements on the content of their discussions that I’ve seen.

But what we do know is that Bill pulled this same routine back the first time around when Trump was reportedly amenable to looking into vaxx safety, and then, when the rubber hit the road in 2020, Trump went all in on Operation Warp Speed.

