kimyo
>>17 million workers and their families tossed, virtually overnight, onto a proverbial breadline

who's going to operate the xray/cat scan machines, intubate patients, change iv fluid bags?

also, ibm couldn't get watson to diagnose/treat patients reliably, its advice would have killed people if followed.

ai in medicine is even more horrific than what we have now.

ps: isn't it about time for trump to give a prez medal of freedom to rfk jr for making skittles slightly less unsafe?

Colin Bastable
Super post as always. Thanks!

Bill Gates was a great friend of Epstein, and Bill is also behind “Apeel”, a disgusting produce coating designed to let one’s apple a day be a lot older than you’d think. The produce slowly rots from the inside, like Bill himself, whilst seemingly retaining its youthful bloom.

https://www.apeel.com/

Whilst clearly the antithesis of “organic”, Apeel-adulterated produce is sold as “organic” by retailers, including by Sprouts, the grocer that also sells unlabeled halal meat. And that “water” misting the vegetables… hmmm. Is it just water?

The US “spends” so much on what is ill-health management, as opposed to health-care, because it is inflated to cover enormous salaries, enrich insurers and pay pharma’s margins.

The end product value-add at point of delivery (and therefore actual GNP) is minimal, and probably a net negative. Less “health care” as defined & delivered by the pharma and medical industries would improve the productivity and lives of America’s natural born population.

Especially if they ate locally grown unadulterated apples, fresh veg, meat, eggs…

