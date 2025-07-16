“People know what’s true. They can smell it.”

-Tucker Carlson

This little recent rant from Ben Shapiro ironically reveals much more about him and his low opinion of his own audience to whom he peddles his slop than it does about its intended target, Alex Jones.

Related: Former Trump Adviser to CNN: Epstein Memo Blowback ‘Ado About Nothing’

Via The Ben Shapiro Show, July 8, 2025 (emphasis added):

“This is a person whose own lawyer made the case in a custody hearing with his ex-wife that he was a performance artist. This wasn't even the Sandy Hook trial where he tried to make the same case. His lawyers claim that this man of integrity is, in fact, a performance artist. Quote, he's playing a character and is nothing like his online persona, attorney Randall Wilhite reportedly insisted in a Texas courtroom at a pretrial hearing ahead of the right-wing radio jock's custody battle with ex-wife Kelly Jones. Judging Jones by his Infowars performances would be like judging Jack Nicholson by his depiction of the Joker on Batman. That's his own lawyer saying that. His own lawyer is saying that he was a performance artist. OK. That's — his wife was making the case that, actually, he's just unstable. Quote, he's not a stable person. He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin's neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. His lawyer was like, no, no. He doesn't mean any of that. He's a performance artist. OK. So those are your choices. So I'd just like to point out once again, at this point, you can watch whatever you want. It is a free country. You can watch Alex Jones. You can believe Alex Jones. You can think Alex Jones — you're entitled to any of those beliefs. That's fine. It's a free country. On a moral and intellectual level, it is not so fine because it turns out that people who consistently traffic in conspiracy, it turns out that people who consistently traffic in trash, people who spend your time, your few brief breaths on this planet, filling your mind with stupidity, playing a WWE character — listen, if you wanna watch Alex Jones in the same way that you watch WWE because you know that the WWE is people who are fake jumping on each other and you find it dramatic and interesting, you know, more power to you. But if you're watching WWE and you think it's real, that makes you the stupid person. Don't do it. Don't do it. Seriously. It makes you dumber. It just makes you — in the end, you're responsible for the information that enters your brain and your independent judgment of that information. But if people are consistently being inauthentic*, if people openly acknowledge that what they're saying to you publicly and what they say privately are two different things on the same matters, well, then maybe you ought to take what they say with a grain of salt rather than suggesting that, for example, Donald Trump is lying to you about Jeffrey Epstein, or Dan Bongino, with whom I am friends, is lying to you about Jeffrey Epstein, or Kash Patel, the head of the FBI, is lying to you about Jeffrey Epstein. Because those are your only two choices here. Either Alex Jones, as is usual, blew a conspiracy theory out of proportion and so did the rest of the Internet, or Dan Bongino and Kash Patel and Donald Trump are all lying to you. Those are your choices. There is no third choice.”

*Accusing other media figures of inauthenticity is rich coming from the son of a Hollywood producer who dresses up in cowboy hats to appeal to the flyover peasants in Middle America.

I don’t know what the duplicitous weasel thinks he’s accomplishing here, but Ben Shapiro’s censorship comrades-in-arms over at Media Matters — not so ideologically distinct as might appear at face value — are all in on the anti-InfoWars censorship regime.

Human nature dictates that when you tell someone not to listen to someone you don’t want them to listen to, all you do is make them listen out of curiosity of why they’re not allowed to listen.

This is basic psychology.

Via Britannica (emphasis added):

Streisand effect, phenomenon in which an attempt to censor, hide, or otherwise draw attention away from something only serves to attract more attention to it. The name derives from American singer and actress Barbra Streisand’s lawsuit against a photographer in 2003, which drew attention to the photo she was suing to have taken off the Internet… Scholars have noted that censorship often backfires when the public perceives an attempt by a powerful person or organization to repress free speech. It can incite public outrage, especially if the story involves an underdog. Moreover, attempted censorship can spur curiosity. The banning of books and websites, for instance, often drives further interest in them. People tend to want to judge for themselves what is objectionable about something that has been singled out for suppression.

Related: Senator Demands 9/11 Investigation Into ‘Controlled Demolition’ of Building 7

I am, of course, well aware of Alex Jones’ faults. He often engages in what might be described as performance art.

Some of it’s entertaining and some of it’s grating, in my opinion.

His past attacks on Ben Shapiro fall into the former category.

Regardless, as an adult with a well-honed BS detector, I’m capable of separating the wheat from the chaff, as it were.

I don’t require is Ben Shapiro’s assistance in doing so.

You don’t either.

Suck a tailpipe, Ben.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv