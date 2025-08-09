LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Top tranny psychologist brought up on child porn charges

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A Canadian “kink-allied” psychologist who worked with vulnerable youth in Calgary is facing child pornography charges following his arrest on January 30 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) internet child exploitation unit. Dustin Hrycun, 45, worked to treat both adults and troubled youth at Rising Sun Psychological Services. Hrycun has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography through the online social media application Kik. Kik is a freeware messaging platform notorious for its use in facilitating in child sexual abuse… A now-deleted online profile posted to Psychology Today listed Hrycun as a “sex-positive,” “kink allied,” “queer allied,” “transgender allied,” and “non-monogamy” expert offering counseling services for teens and adults.”

Related: 'Transage': Adults Who Sexually Identify as Toddlers

In the West, which is pathologically obsessed with fairness, we are taught from early childhood to not judge people on artificial or arbitrary bases — hence the idiom we all know.

Sometimes, though, all the liberal propaganda in the world can’t change the fact that books, sometimes, do actually match their cover.

Exhibit A:

I’m truly all for a wide berth in terms of creative license — but, having seen the artisanal fruits of Social Justice™ over the past several years, I’ve come to deeply understand and empathize with the Nazi impulse to clamp down on the Weimar Berlin “art” (loosely defined) scene.

Weimar Sodom and Gomorrah , currently visited upon North America

British taxpayers now subsidizing tranny breastfeeding workshops

Pete Bootyjudge, eat your gender-queer heart out!

Via Telegraph (UK) (emphasis added):

“NHS midwives have been trained by a trans workshop that promotes male breastfeeding, The Telegraph can reveal. The Queer Birth Club runs “LGBTQ+” competency and lactation classes, using the tag line “birthing people ain’t all women”. The group has provided training sessions for NHS England and a number of trusts across the UK, and its founder has given talks at the Royal College of Midwives (RCM). One nurse who raised concerns about the training is now facing disciplinary action.”

Related: 'Trans Buddies' Assigned to Monitor Doctors for Transphobia

Barack Obama: Boys need gay men in their lives to encourage them to trannify themselves

Totally straight Barack Obama — whose wife is definitely a legacy fronthole woman and who totally didn’t snort cocaine out of men’s buttholes in Chicago back in the day despite allegations to the contrary — has the solution to put the youth of America back on the straight and narrow, as it were: tranny mentors.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv