Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1h

Thanks for that education.

It reminds me, I must sort out my rubbish over the weekend for the garbage collection on Monday.

Stay strong! xxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
2h

It's a sad day when your sexual proclivities are what defines you. The video of 'Weimar Sodom & Gomorrah' looks like some kind of dystopian Hell. I agree with the young lady's opinion that much of the transgender agenda is to try & normalize pedophilia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture