Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“Axios CEO Jim VandeHei got fired up over Elon Musk’s claims that users on Twitter-turned-X are replacing legacy media. While delivering a fervent speech at the National Press Club last Thursday, VandeHei slammed the tech billionaire for suggesting that social media users who aren’t professional journalists can provide news coverage without formal training. “Everything we do is under fire. Elon Musk sits on Twitter every day — or X today — saying like, ‘We are the media,’ ‘You are the media,’” VandeHei, a former political reporter for The Washington Post and co-founder of Politico, said at the time. “My message to Elon Musk is: Bullshit. You are not the media.” VandeHei added, “You having a blue checkmark, a Twitter handle and 300 words of cleverness doesn’t make you a reporter. ... You don’t do that by popping off on Twitter. You don’t do that by having an opinion. You do it by doing the hard work.””

Wrong again, Jim.

We are the media now, gaining strength and influence relative to the dinosaur legacy outlets each day — despite the censorship and de-banking and constant smears, in spite of legacy media having all of the institutional advantages like capital and access to politicians.

The more they lie and deny, the greater the inertia grows on the road to their inevitable demise.

So, please, Axios: continue digging your own grave with whatever voice you have left, and enjoy the trip to oblivion. You bought the ticket, now you take the ride.

Via Fox 9, September 2024 (emphasis added):

“Americans’ trust in the news media is at a new, record low, with only 31% expressing a "great deal" or "fair amount" of trust and confidence in the media to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly." That’s according to a recent poll from Gallup, which surveyed 1,007 adults aged 18 and older from Sept. 3-15, 2024… This is the third consecutive year that more U.S. adults have no trust at all in the media (36%) than trust it a great deal or fair amount (31%). Americans’ trust in the media first fell to 32% in 2016 and did so again last year, with it being even lower at 31% this year.”

