Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
1d

when in doubt, I look to the charts--stock, commodity, ETF etc charts. the markets tell (almost) all. right now I don't see much change in crude oil past the initial surge. equals the highs of 2022. nat gas is not changed. the dollar has actually increased in value since the war started. what do the big traders know?

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Citizen Satirist (CS)'s avatar
Citizen Satirist (CS)
1dEdited

We are also doing a war update every Friday:

𝐖𝐖𝟑𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚: 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐩𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 & 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 (𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟑, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔)

Trump's Downfall ("Get me a diet Coke & Laura Loomer..."), Agent Smith Effect, guess who is eligible to fight in Iran now, now the Iranians are giving trading tips & more Epstein Fury memes/updates!

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤’𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐩𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐩: FOX-CNN won’t give boomers these updates… 🇮🇱 Who we fight for update... Strait of Hormuz updates… 🏳️‍🌈😬 Lindsey Graham does Disney World… 🫣 Nick Fuentes was right again… 🫅 Man in the high castle update… 🤡 5D underwater backgammon trust the plan update… 🤥 I’m not a factchecker…🔥 Some final words & memes...

https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/ww3steria-best-operation-epstein-fury-memes-updates-april-3-2026

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