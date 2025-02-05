Believe you me: I know better than most that the web is full of travel “influencers” shitting out mediocre content — usually derivative and almost always window-dressing for affiliate marketing, like online courses about how to make money on the internet while living in the lap of tropical luxury in Bali or whatever.

So, if you’re burned out on the genre or you don’t care about what happens on some tropical island you’re never going to visit, I get it.

Yet I beat on.

My solemn pledge is this: Armageddon Safari won’t devolve into one of those “X Things to Do in Bali” listicle trash things with embedded, subtle plugs for hotels or whatever. I’m not selling anything.

Rather, I will endeavor to explore the underbelly, as it were, of expatdom — the lesser-traveled paths, the dingier dirt-paved roads well outside of the tourist circuit.

The titillating and the mundane, the exotic and the ho-hum; a little bit of Ginger and a little bit of Mary Ann.

The grime, where it exists.

The beauty, where it can be found.

The poverty, where I encounter it.

Third-world blessings, where they manifest.

Kind of, admittedly, like what VICE used to do, like cavorting with cannibal warlords in Liberia, before it got co-opted to push trannysim and whatever other Social Justice™ nonsense.

I’m not reinventing the wheel here.

The very first AS post is actually a repost of an article from way back in 2020, originally published at The Daily Bell, which I assume most of you haven’t seen because it was before I had Armageddon Prose.

